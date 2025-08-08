The brand new Hawkhill Primary School in Winchburgh has been completed ahead of time and on budget.

The state-of the-art school was handed over early to West Lothian Council by development partner Hub South East and main contractor Morrison Construction on Monday.

A single-stream school, it will open to pupils from Wednesday, August 13, and will include eight classrooms, nursery provision, sports pitches and landscaping.

It has been constructed using a flexible design to allow it to be extended, if required in the future.

Cllr Andrew McGuire with representatives from West Lothian Council, Hub South East, Morrison Construction and Winchburgh Developments Ltd.

Andrew McGuire, executive councillor for education, said: “It’s fantastic to see the superb Hawkhill Primary School completed, ready to welcome its first intake of children from next week.

“Thanks to everyone involved in delivering this complex project for their hard work in ensuring it could be completed ahead of time and on budget.

“I’m sure residents in the eastern end of Winchburgh will be pleased to have such an excellent, state-of-the-art school on their doorstep.”

The new school is required to meet the increasing demand for school places in the growing community of Winchburgh, which is a Core Development Area for West Lothian.

It has been fully-funded by Winchburgh Developments Ltd as part of the development agreement linked with new housing in the area.

Ian Bowd, Hub South East projects director, said: “We’re delighted to have successfully handed over the new school, an inspiring space which is going to make a positive difference to the learner journey of its pupils when it opens in the new school term.

“This project further strengthens our successful partnership with West Lothian Council, having delivered a number of award-winning projects together and we’re proud to have been entrusted with this latest investment in our client’s education estate.”

David Ewing, Morrison Construction Building Central managing director, added: “We’re delighted to hand over this fantastic facility early to West Lothian Council.

“This marks our latest facility for the Winchburgh community, and builds on our track record of delivering modern, inspirational environments for the students, in time for the new academic year.”