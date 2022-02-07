Norwegian students enjoy five-day visit to Forth Valley College

The group came from Haram College in Møre and Romsdal County in the north of the country.

They were hosted by Sarah Higgins director of curriculum for the department of care, sand construction, and Jeannette McCulloch ,curriculum manager.

The college previously hosted a group of Norwegian health and social care and early education students in March 2019, who completed a programme of work based experiences and classes over a two week placement.

Sarah Higgins, second from the left, with Norwegian guests at the college.

Plans have now been put in place to welcome another batch of Norwegian students in September/October this year, with Forth Valley students making a reciprocal visit to Haram College in 2023.

As part of their five day visit, the delegation visited the Kelpies, Helix Park and the Falkirk Wheel.

Sarah said: “It was great to meet our academic colleagues from Norway and to show them round our new Falkirk campus.”

