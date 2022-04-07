New strips for Carronshore Primary team

Carronshore Primary School with new football strips thanks to parent Nathaniel Hutton, Director of SMN Engineering, back right. The team with their coach and janitor Mr Aitchison. Pic: Michael Gillen

Parent Nathaniel Hutton, who is director of SMN Engineering Ltd, watched the school compete in a charity match last year and offered to sponsor a new strip.

As well as sourcing the kits – in the school colours of yellow and black, organising the printing and adding in some spares, he also threw in a new kit bag.

A school spokesperson said: “His kind offer just so happened to coincide with us getting a request from Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson, who is arranging to send pre-loved football strips to children in Malawi.

“Now thanks to Nathaniel, we can support that initiative too. We couldn’t be happier at how it’s all worked out. So many children will benefit from his kindness.”