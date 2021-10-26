MSP holds climate surgeries for Falkirk area schools
COP26 is only days away and a Central Scotland MSP is getting the views of youngsters from three Falkirk schools on envrionmental issues.
Monica Lennon has already visited schools across the Central Scotland region – including Airth Primary – and will be hosting two online MSP surgeries for schools on Friday, October 29 – just a day before the COP26 event is due to start in Glasgow.
Pupils from Denny High School and California and Carronshore primary schools will be logging on and taking part.
The MSP, who is the Scottish Labour spokesperson on net zero, energy and transport said: “I strongly believe listening to, and engaging with, children and young people on the subject of climate action is an essential element of my role.
"With the future of all of our lives being debated at COP26 next week, this is the generation that will most directly be affected by the decisions made there.”