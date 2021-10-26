MSP holds climate surgeries for Falkirk area schools

COP26 is only days away and a Central Scotland MSP is getting the views of youngsters from three Falkirk schools on envrionmental issues.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:22 am

Monica Lennon has already visited schools across the Central Scotland region – including Airth Primary – and will be hosting two online MSP surgeries for schools on Friday, October 29 – just a day before the COP26 event is due to start in Glasgow.

Read More

Read More
Larbert housebuilder appoints new manager

Pupils from Denny High School and California and Carronshore primary schools will be logging on and taking part.

Monica Lennon will be holding an online climate surgery with Falkirk area school pupils

The MSP, who is the Scottish Labour spokesperson on net zero, energy and transport said: “I strongly believe listening to, and engaging with, children and young people on the subject of climate action is an essential element of my role.

"With the future of all of our lives being debated at COP26 next week, this is the generation that will most directly be affected by the decisions made there.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

MSPCOP26FalkirkCentral ScotlandScottish Labour