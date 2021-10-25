Larbert housebuilder appoints new manager

Springfield, based in Central Park Avenue, Larbert, was founded in 1956 and is one of the countries top housebuilders.

The long established firm recently welcomed Tom Gibbs to his new role.

Mr Gibbs, previously an environmental manager at the Robertson Group, has over more than ten years’ experience in sustainability, mostly within construction management roles.

As part of the newly created role Mr Gibbs will oversee environmental and quality management, as well as helping to develop the broader sustainability strategy for Springfield Properties.

He said: “Springfield is a business with a clear vision for sustainable growth, and a continued focus on the environment and carbon reduction across its operations. By taking a highly efficient fabric-first insulation approach and employing new technologies, customers are already benefiting from the delivery of new homes with reduced emissions and low running costs.

“As part of my role, I am particularly looking forward to developing this further, especially our Environment Social and Governance (ESG) performance. We have a great

opportunity to demonstrate our positive impacts across a range of important issues such as biodiversity, climate action and use of sustainable materials.”

Springfield CEO Innes Smith added: “Tom’s appointment as Springfield’s first quality, environmental and sustainability manager signifies an important development for the group.

"With COP26 taking place next month, our environmental credentials are as vital as ever – but it’s the long-term impact we can have on the communities that we live and work in for generations to come that’s most important.

"I look forward to working with Tom to achieve our sustainability goals.”

