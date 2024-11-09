West Lothian school pupils have been using their art skills to raise awareness of Fairtrade.

More than 160 pupils took part in a competition for Fairtrade Fortnight, which ran from September 9 to 22.

Pupils were asked to design a poster or artwork based around the fortnight’s theme, Be the Change. The eye-catching entries received gave the judges a difficult task selecting winners in the three age categories.

Ethan from Linlithgow Bridge Primary was selected as the P1 to P4 winner, with Asia from Linlithgow Primary taking the P5 to P7 category. Leo from St Margaret’s Academy was awarded the secondary school prize.

All three were visited at school by representatives of the West Lothian Fairtrade Zone, with Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership donating prizes.

Ian Fowell, partnership chairman who handed over prizes to Ethan and Asia, said: “Congratulations to all the winners. It was great to meet Ethan and Asia, and thanks to Anne Walsh from the West Lothian Fairtrade Zone for presenting Leo with his prize.

“It’s really encouraging to see that so many young people know about Fairtrade and the need to Be the Change to support Fairtrade producers across the world.”

Tom Conn, executive councillor for environment and sustainability, added: “Both the number and standard of entries was very high, which is a credit to all the young people. The winning designs will now be professionally produced for use in future Fairtrade promotional activity.”

For more on the area’s Fairtrade Zone, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/fairtrade.