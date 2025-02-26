Investigation launched after Falkirk Council primary school closed for at least six months

An independent investigation has been ordered after Falkirk Council was forced to close a primary school for at least six months due to structural damage.

Chief executive Kenneth Lawrie revealed he has asked for a detailed inquiry into why major defects were found in Maddiston Primary, resulting in almost 500 pupils, along with 50 teachers and support staff, being relocated to five other schools across the district.

He has also said that “as a precaution” all other schools of similar construction and “built in the same era” will be surveyed.

The investigations come as youngsters settle in to their new host schools: primaries one, two and three at Wallacestone Primary; primaries four, five and six at Bantaskin Primary; pupils in primary seven at Braes High School; and youngsters in the ASL Timezone and P1BM at Carrongrange High and Moray Primary.

The local authority announced last Thursday evening that Maddiston Primary School would be shut to pupils and staff until at least August.

It followed “major defects” being discovered in the building as repairs were being carried out following damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Initially parents and carers were told on Tuesday evening that the school would not open after the half-term break but there would be online learning with pupils back in classrooms on Monday, February 24.

However, further investigations by chartered structural engineers revealed more serious damage to the building.

In a letter sent to parents, the council said these investigations revealed “concerns” about further defects involving the brickwork around the school.

As a massive relocation operation swung into action over the weekend, the council said that this was not the time to discuss whether there could be any legal actions against the builders, Graham Construction.

A council spokesperson said: “At this stage, our priority is to ensure that all children can continue with their education.

"We will also explore whether there are any legal or contractual implications, at an appropriate point.”

Over the weekend several removal vans from Purdie Worldwide of Blackburn were seen at Maddiston loading up desks, chairs and other equipment to take it to the other schools where pupils will be located.

Staff from Maddiston, as well as the host schools, worked round the clock to set up the temporary classrooms in time for Monday morning.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a major logistical piece of work that staff across all the schools involved have worked tirelessly over the past 48 hours to prepare for and to ensure pupils are in the best learning environment for the coming months.

“Many practical arrangements are being put in place for issues such as free transport, catering, class learning, ICT and pastoral support – all of which will be transferred to the nearby schools or brought in if required.

“Schools will work together to timetable the available resources, so that all pupils receive continuity in their learning and have access to all of the required resources.

“We are confident that we can deliver a full learning experience for pupils throughout this period and that pupils will not be disadvantaged by the temporary change of circumstances.

Speaking after youngsters had moved to their new locations , the chief executive said: “On behalf of Falkirk Council I would like to apologise for the disruption caused to pupils, families and employees following the temporary closure of Maddiston Primary School.

“This significant decision was taken after thorough structural assessments of the building following initial assessments of the stonework damage caused by the storm Eowyn. These identified a number of issues which could not be mitigated against. Pupil safety is our number one priority within the Education Service and so there was no alternative for the Council but to relocate pupils and staff to other neighbouring schools.”

Mr Lawrie added: “Given Maddiston Primary School is only 17 years old I have asked for a detailed independent external investigation to be undertaken so we can all fully understand the facts behind the issues we have encountered at the school. Until this has concluded it will not be possible to provide further details, but I can assure Elected Members and parents that the findings of this report will be shared as soon as we have them.

“The works to Maddiston are likely to take many months to complete and we will keep parents and pupils updated throughout. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Council staff for working exceptionally hard, and over the weekend, to ensure that provision was in place to relocate nearly 500 pupils to alternative schools in the local area. I would also like to thank parents and guardians for their understanding during what has been an emotional and disruptive period for them.

“Whilst we have no concerns relating to other schools, as a precaution officers are commissioning intrusive surveys of all other schools which are of similar construction and were built in the same era to ensure that they do not have similar issues. We will keep Elected Members and parents updated on this in the coming months."

Maddiston Primary School opened to pupils in 2008, but that was delayed after a massive fire broke out in the almost complete building in November 2007.

At the time, Falkirk Council said the £9 million school would be rebuilt as a “matter of priority”.

Staff and pupils remained in the 110-year-old building until the following summer.