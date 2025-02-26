See Maddiston Primary P1s in their temporary classrooms at Wallacestone school

Published 26th Feb 2025, 05:43 BST
A huge thank you has been offered to everyone who stepped up to ensure a smooth relocation of almost 500 pupils after a Falkirk Council primary school was forced to close for at least six months for repairs.

Major defects were found last week at Maddiston Primary – which opened in 2008 – and pupils initially had three days of online schooling before education chiefs announced the building would need to close.

Youngsters are now being transported daily to and from five other schools.

Jon Reid, director of education, said: "I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has worked tirelessly to ensure the successful relocation of Maddiston Primary School pupils.

“The speed, efficiency, and dedication shown by staff across our schools, transport teams, and wider community has been outstanding.

“Despite the short time available to organise and manage the relocation of 490 pupils to five host schools, we have pulled together to ensure minimal disruption to the children’s education.

“We will continue to review arrangements and listen to feedback from pupils, parents and staff to make any improvements and required adjustments. Ensuring the wellbeing of our pupils remains our priority and we appreciate everyone’s co-operation and support as we refine these temporary arrangements.

“Seeing the pupils settle in so well at their host schools is a testament to the resilience and commitment of everyone involved. Thank you to all for your continued hard work and support.”

Maddiston’s head teacher Claire McGlynn added her thanks, saying: "This has been a challenging time for our school community, but I have been truly overwhelmed by the support and dedication of our staff, families, and partner schools.

“Everyone has gone above and beyond – working long hours, moving resources, and ensuring our pupils feel welcomed and supported in their new environments.

“It has been heartening to see our children settle in so well, and I am incredibly grateful to all who have made this transition as smooth as possible. Our focus remains on providing continuity in learning and well-being for every pupil, and we will continue to work together to make the best of this situation."

P1 pupils from P1BC, P2/1 and P1T classes at Maddiston Primary in their new learning space at Wallacestone Primary.

