In Pictures: High school students mark World Book Day with epic potato decoration party

The youngsters of Graeme High School went into full crafting mode this week as they set about their spuds to create little potato people who have special meaning for them.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO back in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is now marked in over 100 countries around the globe. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Events have grown over the decades and Graeme High’s potato customisation process is just one of the ways people celebrate the big day, which falls on the first Thursday of March every year.

