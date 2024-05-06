In pictures: Free Magic Breakfast served up at Falkirk High School

The school introduced the initiative last week after teaming up with Magic Breakfast, a UK children’s charity, which for a small membership fee, provides free breakfasts for all pupils.

Clare McLaughlin, acting deputy headteacher, said: “We are delighted to have become a Magic Breakfast school. This is part of our wider FHS Supports plan to reduce financial pressure on families.

"Following a review of the supports at Falkirk High through surveys and focus groups with parents and pupils, breakfast and rising food costs were common themes identified.

"Therefore, we are hoping this can have a real impact on our Falkirk High families. This is a provision that has had significant success for pupils at Easter Carmuirs Primary.

"We hope it will have a similar impact at Falkirk High, creating a real sense of community in the morning and improving the ability of our young people to focus and learn in classes. We are also hoping that this new morning routine will have a positive impact on school attendance figures.”

She said that the initiative is being led by the school’s catering staff Janice McLay, Linda Jackson and Julie Cassidy, adding: “ As Magic Breakfast leads, they understand the importance of the support we are offering and have worked hard to ensure the launch week was a success.

"The Magic Breakfast team will continue to build positive relationships with our young people and provide a nurturing environment for pupils to start their day. The team are supported by pupil Magic Breakfast Ambassadors who have volunteered their time to advertise the initiative and support its delivery.

“We are looking forward to developing our Magic Breakfast partnership further.”

Magic Breakfast makes a difference to over 200,000 children and young people every day by offering breakfasts and expert advice to tackle morning hunger in schools across Scotland and England.

A spokesperson said: “Children should be hungry to learn, not just hungry.

"At Magic Breakfast, we empower every child to reach for their dreams and thrive, one breakfast at a time. We are determined to end child morning hunger for good.”

The Scottish Government has a commitment to free universal breakfast provision in primary and special schools, but so far it has not been implemented.

