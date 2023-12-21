In pictures: Easter Carmuirs Primary School successful breakfast club

A pilot initiative at a Camelon primary school has brought about improvements in pupils’ literacy skills.

Easter Carmuirs Primary School set up the breakfast club earlier this year with pupils preparing and then eat cereal, toast and fruit together from 8.55am-9.25am every morning.

Head teacher Shelagh Todd feels it has contributed most to a rise in attainment – particularly in literacy – that has been noticed by her staff.

Literacy scores for Easter Carmuirs Primary are now at 85 per cent overall and 90 per cent for reading, which compares to other local schools with a similar demographic profile, where literacy rates are 69.5 per cent and reading rates 62.1 per cent.

The pilot breakfast idea started in 2022 thanks to funding from the Pupil Equity Fund (PEF).

Read the full story here

1 . Easter Carmuirs PS Breakfast Club P5 pupils get spreading their choice of toast or crumpets. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Easter Carmuirs PS Breakfast Club Waiting patiently on the jam. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Easter Carmuirs PS Breakfast Club Toast and beans are also on the breakfast menu. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales