Here's why Falkirk High has received a top accolade from tech giant Apple
The school has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School – meaning it is defined by the tech giant as a “centre of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence”, and recognised by the company for its use of technology to enhance teaching and learning.
Schools earning Apple Distinguished School recognition need to demonstrate a commitment to the creative and effective use of Apple products to support teaching and learning.
The Connected Falkirk initiative has enabled Falkirk High to expand its digital approach, giving every pupil an iPad that is now an essential part of daily learning.
Staff are also trained to help pupils use accessibility tools and technology, which ensures all learners can take part in lessons, work with classmates, and show their learning in creative ways.
The Apple Distinguished Schools recognition now opens up lots of opportunities for Falkirk High to share and learn from innovative practice worldwide, as well as access to a global network of forward-thinking schools.
Stuart Kelly, Falkirk High headteacher, said: “This recognition reinforces our commitment to inclusive, future-focused education. It gives staff and pupils the chance to share ideas, learn from best practice, and continue improving how we use digital technology to support learning.
“I’d strongly encourage other schools to consider this journey, as it’s not just about devices, but embedding digital tools into school culture to create engaging and fair opportunities for every pupil.”
Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falklrk Council’s spokesperson for education said: “Falkirk High’s Apple Distinguished School status is another clear sign of the progress being made through the Connected Falkirk programme.
“It’s a brilliant achievement which ensures pupils have the digital skills and opportunities they need to succeed now and in the future.”
The status means Falkirk High now joins Larbert High School in the Falkirk area with Apple Distinguished School recognition.