Here's the former St Mungo's teacher who is new head of West Lothian high school

A former Falkirk teacher has been named the new head of a West Lothian secondary school.

Anne-Marie Jess has been appointed as the headteacher of West Lothian’s newest secondary school.

Sinclair Academy in Winchburgh was opened two years ago, and Ms Jess succeeds Dr Burns as the school’s second headteacher.

A previous teacher of business education and principal teacher of pastoral care, she served as depute head at St Mungo's High School for the past ten years.

Anne-Marie Jess is delighted to be the new headteacher at Winchburgh's Sinclair Academy. Pic: Contributed

Ms Jess achieved her degree in business studies and education from Stirling University, where she also gained her post graduate diploma in educational leadership and the Into Headship qualification.

Outside of school, she enjoys Pilates, walking her dog and spending time with her family.

Following her appointment, Ms Jess said: “It is my honour to have been appointed as the headteacher of Sinclair Academy, and to work with such incredible young people and families in this new state of the art school.

“I am privileged to be able to lead our community of faith and learning and to build on the strong foundations and values which have been established over the last two years. I look forward to working with our school community to continue to drive our school forward as we grow.”

Sinclair Academy opened in August 2023 with 80 first-year pupils. The school is designed to grow and provide a full S1 to S6 education by the 2028/29 academic year.