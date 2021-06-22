Friends who met at Falkirk area nursery get ready to start high school

Laird Campbell, Rhys Byron, Joseph Fox, Euan Goldie, Sophie Craig, Ben Elliot, Connor Astles and Ailsa Moore met as tots at Carousel Childcare Nursery in Bainsford.

The group, who are all aged 11 except for 12-year-old Ailsa, gathered for a send-off celebration at the Merchiston Avenue facility before they head to high school after the summer.

Having begun their early education in the baby room at Carousel, the friends attended different primary schools but their connection to its Clubhouse enabled them to stay in touch.

The eight children started off in the baby room at Carousel Childcare Nursery in Bainsford and kept in touch via its after school club. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Laird, who joined at eight months before moving on to Bantaskin Primary School, will begin life at Falkirk High when the new term starts.

Known for his passion for sports and designing and building dens and new games to play, he’s also developed a reputation as a joker.

Nicola Divers, Carousel manager, has watched each youngster develop and said: “He has a great imagination and can always talk his way out of everything.

“Laird has been our comedian in Clubhouse and we can always rely on him to provide us with plenty of laughs.”

At Carousel since he was six months old, Rhys Byron will leave St Andrew’s Primary this week for St Mungo’s High.

Ms Divers said: “Rhys enjoys all activities outdoors, we are always able to find him building dens, digging holes or climbing trees!

“Rhys has a great imagination and applies this to everything he does, from retelling stories with his own unique spin to giving an Oscar-worthy performance as Donkey in our Shrek play.”

Joseph was nine months old when he joined and will leave St Francis Xavier’s Primary before starting at St Mungo’s High post-summer.

A talented musician, he enjoys playing guitar and keyboard. Joseph also likes drawing and has made “sophisticated comics”.

Fellow St Francis Xavier’s Primary pupil Euan also started aged nine months and will join Joseph at St Mungo’s High.

He’s known for his football skills, patience with others and kindness.

Sophie started with Carousel aged 11 months. She’s a Bantaskin Primary pupil who’s preparing to join Falkirk High.

The keen highland dancer is also familiar with tap and TikTok.

Wallacestone Primary youngster Ben has been at Carousel since he was ten months old. He’ll attend Braes High and is renowned for his love of reading, drawing and absorbing information.

Connor started at Carousel aged three and later joined St Francis Xavier’s Primary. The gymnast will start at St Mungo’s High after the break where he’s sure to continue his interest in art.

Carousel welcomed Ailsa when she was 19 months old. She began her school days at Bainsford Primary and is now looking forward to a new chapter at Falkirk High.

Ailsa was the “mother hen” of the group and always caring towards younger children.

Ms Divers added: “Good luck to all Primary 7 leavers.

“We cannot believe that this time has come for you to head to high school. It’s been lovely having you all with us for so many years, we have so many wonderful memories with you all that we will cherish for a lifetime!”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.