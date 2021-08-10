Forth Valley College students celebrate passing range of courses

Students at FVC’s Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa campuses today discovered their marks – with the total pass success rate for all courses in 2020/21 standing at 84 per cent.

That figure compares to 86 per cent for 2019/20 and was well ahead of the 2018/19 rate of just 74 per cent, despite lockdown restrictions and remote learning study formats.

A total of 247 students presented for 20 different subjects at varying levels, including six Highers, and 208 passed.

Forth Valley College students are celebrating a series of successful exam results. Picture: Michael Gillen.

As always, management say results day highlighted the wide range of exciting learning opportunities available at FVC and how young people can achieve success in many different ways.

Dr Ken Thomson, college principal, said: “Once again it is great to see so many of our National and Higher qualification students achieving positive results, we are very proud of them all.

“But the fascinating thing is that everyone’s journey is different, whether it be a Foundation Apprenticeship, a Modern Apprenticeship, a school links programme such as SCOTS or a HNC, or National Level qualifications and Highers, pupils aged between 16 and 18 always have options and can achieve success in many different ways.

“We hope many of the secondary school pupils will find out about the wide range of courses and study routes we have on offer here at Forth Valley College so we can help make learning work for them.”

For more information, visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk.

