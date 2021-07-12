Forth Valley College Rocket League gamers win big down in England

Forth Valley Gaming Society zoomed to a formidable 4-0 victory in the popular video game Rocket League against Exeter College at the Metronome in Nottingham, in the grand final earlier this month.

Before that big win the FVC team worked their way through the CDN Rocket Leagues, having started playing competitively back in November 2020.

Since debuting in the British Esports Association and CDN Rocket League Scottish Cup the team won an invitation to the British Esports Association’s Spring Championships.

The Forth Valley College team dominated the competition down in Nottingham

Now supported by FVC computing lecturer Peter Kelly, they are ready for a crack at the ESports top Rocket League.

The Forth Valley Gaming Society team includes David King – gamertag Digi-I – a 35-year-old from Stirling studying for a BA Digital Media, Mason Japp – gamertag Masxn 10, a 17-year-old from Alloa, studying for a NC Travel and Tourism, Jamie Bell – gamertag Jamzzy – a 17-year-old from Alloa also studying for a NC Travel and Tourism, Joel Anderson – gamertag Joeltheslumpgod – an 18-year-old from Falkirk studying for an HND in Sound Production and Finlay Stenhouse – gamertag Moose – a 16 year-old from Alva studying NC Electrical practice for electricians.

Outgoing FVSA President Andrew Smirthwaite, who has championed the team over the last year among college students and staff, was at the Nottingham event to cheer the team on.

He said: “The game was running late by about two hours due to technical difficulties and this moved our game from a 7.30pm kick off to 9.30pm. The Rocket League Division Two Final was a best of seven event and in the first round the FV Gaming Society team dominated the Exeter team, and the crowd got right behind us.

"Exeter started to come back in games with goals, but never enough to win a match. Throughout the tournament our team have remained undefeated, which has been a fantastic achievement.

"Unfortunately the team members are now leaving Forth Valley College this year, but what a legacy to leave behind. Overall the day was a fantastic experience and we are looking to continue the theme over the coming years, making sure our students and our college are well represented in national games.

“I am ecstatic that our team has progressed so far, and have really taken the initiative. Lecturer Peter Kelly has really been a great mentor to the students as well

and they have become the best Scottish Educational Team in the British ESports Championships.

“The team have grown from strength to strength, have been represented the college fantastically well and shown what a gaming community can achieve.”

Dr Ken Thomson, Forth Valley College Principal, added: “We are all very proud of the progress of the FV Gaming Society in this national competition and to win the

Division Two title and promotion to the top league is a fantastic achievement in such a short period of time.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.