Forth Valley College lodges plans for water recycling compound

The college lodged a planning application on Monday, January 24 with Falkirk Council to construct a water recycling compound – along with a smoking shelter – at its Grangemouth Road facility.

In its sustainability statement FVC confirms it is committed to minimising environmental impact from its activities and recognise its corporate responsibility, as provider of further education, to act in a responsible manner while also promoting sustainability issues within the course provision, for future generations to adopt and continue development of their heritage and culture.

Sustainability includes the social aspect of interaction with employees, students, stakeholders and the community to ensure a positive image and service with minimal negative impact for future societies, covering the wider aspects of sustainable growth.

Forth Valley College is looking for permission to create a water recycling compound at its Falkirk campus

FVC has implemented and integrated a management system for sustainability to achieve the key strategic principles identified and will aim to continuously improve its performance by monitoring these key principles and aspects of sustainability into the operational and strategic planning.

In terms of the need for a water recycling compound FVC has pledged to minimise material use and waste production by way of reduced consumption, developing and maintaining effective waste management and recycling procedures.

The college has also made a commitment to integrate sustainable concerns into all planning and design decisions, maintenance and management of its estate and has promised to collaborate with key suppliers to promote “environmentally, socially and responsible procurement of goods and services”.

