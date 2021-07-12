Forth Valley College is finalist in environmental awards

FVC’s successful submission in the Sustainability Institution of the Year category, sees it go up against Anglia Ruskin University, University of Edinburgh, University of

Cambridge, University of St Andrews and the University of the West of England.

FVC now need to submit a second stage application to answer follow up questions from the Green Gown Awards expert judges by September 9, along with a short

Forth Valley Colleges has been named as a finalist in this year's Green Gown Awards

film clip.

The original Forth Valley College submission focused on how its three relatively new campuses – Alloa (opened 2011), Stirling (2012) and Falkirk (2020) – have all

been built around sustainability and have all attained “Very Good” to “Excellent” BREEAM ratings, putting them in the top 25 per cent of efficient new builds.

Dr Ken Thomson, FVC principal, said: “We are delighted to be announced as finalists for this award and are up against some big university names in the world of education in our category, but we deserve to be there.

"The Green Gown Awards have built up a tremendous reputation for showcasing excellent examples of sustainability best practise, not just across the UK and Ireland education sector, but around the world as well.

“The inspiration of staff, students and educational institutions is going to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change and this recognition shows that Forth

Valley College is making sustainability work for our staff, students, partners and local communities.”

The award application also showed how sustainability is ingrained within the culture of the college in its Leadership and Governance, Estates and Operations and

Partnership and Engagement, focusing on innovative projects such as hosting the new Renewable and Energy Efficiency Training Centre and the close involvement in the national Fuel Change Challenge Programme.

This year’s UK and Ireland Green Gown Awards’ finalists, represent over 862,219 students and 156,000 staff, and are leading the way with their commitment to the

global sustainability agenda and proving the value that universities and colleges bring to the economy and society even in the most challenging times.

