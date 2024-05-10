Forth Valley College: Inchyra chef Alannah is Stateside-bound for Camp America
Alannah Lumsden, 18, from Falkirk, who currently works at the MacDonald Inchyra Grange Hotel and Spa, has just completed her MA in Professional Cookery Level 5, and has chosen to take up a 12 week experience of a lifetime at Camp Hantesa in Iowa, through the established Camp America organisation.
She plans to head out on May 27 until August 23to help US youngsters become more confident within themselves through the various activities that will take place, make lifelong friends and of course, teach them how to cook.
Alannah, will be heading out with her boyfriend Jacob who is going to coach at the camp, said: “It was my sister who drew my attention to the US opportunity as she knew I would really like that sort of thing and I contacted them. They then called me to set up an online interview with one of the many camp leaders. I was invited to take part in a Zoom call to see if I was suitable and from there I will now be assisting and teaching kids culinary crafts, paddle-boarding, rock climbing and many more fun activities.
“I’m really buzzing about this opportunity and looking forward to it. I think you need to grab opportunities like this when you get the chance. I have never been to the USA before and I am looking forward to seeing a new country – with the 30 days holiday I will have – and meet new people along the way.
“Another thing that really appeals to me is that during the last two weeks of my placement, I will be teaching kids from under-privileged and refugee status backgrounds. This is something that made Camp Hantesa stand out from the crowd and solidified my decision to spend my summer there. It’s a brilliant scheme so I jumped at the opportunity to be involved in it."
Alannah added: “I have raised the money to go through working here at the Inchyra Grange Hotel for the last 18 months, as I completed my Modern Apprenticeship with guidance from a Forth Valley College work based assessor. I have really enjoyed my time working here and it would be very easy for me to come back, if they wanted me too, when I return home from the USA, so you never know.”
Fiona Young, Forth Valley College work based assessor, said: “This is what the Modern Apprenticeship Programme is all about. Alannah has learned a wide range of skills throughout the programme and has used these skills to gain a place at Camp America where she will be sharing them with underprivileged children. She has worked hard and I am so proud of her and what she has achieved.”
