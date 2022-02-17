Falkirk pupils set to study life of bees after hive delivered to school

Easter Carmuirs Primary had agreed to rent a beehive for a year through sustainable honey business, Webster Honey.

A blank white hive was delivered in 2019, and was duly decorated by the schoolchildren.

But when the pandemic struck, the ten-week lesson plan that was part of the sponsorship was not able to take place.

Pupils at the bee hive

A colony of bees is about to be installed in the colourful hive, and the pupils will get the opportunity to dress up in special child sized bee suits.

Shelagh Todd, headteacher, said: “We’re delighted that the bee lessons can finally go ahead – they are sure to become the highlight of the week.

“This is a really worthwhile project that will enable our pupils to learn as much as they can about bees and their huge importance to the eco system, especially as bee habitat remains so endangered.

“It’s been a longer wait than we planned but it’s great news that we can finally start the lessons.”

The project was also welcomed by the business which delivered the hive.

Michelle English, Webster Honey’s educational officer, said: “We are very proud of our proven learning programme on honeybees that fits with the curriculum of schools and nurseries.”She added: “We run the programme over ten weeks, usually in the Spring or Summer terms. Meik, our friendly beekeeper, makes regular trips to check on the bees.”

