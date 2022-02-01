Grangemouth hall re-opens its doors to help elderly residents
Talbot House will be open for business again from today after closing its doors for a few weeks last month due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Talbot Street, Grangemouth facility, which provides a lifeline and a community to elderly people who find themselves isolated, is operating again today with its usual lunch clubs and other activities run by Grangemouth Community Care.
A Talbot House spokesperson said: “Community Care has also organised the transport buses for the day so we all look forward to seeing our regular lunch club users, and off course welcome any newcomers.
“Our Hairdresser and Chiropody facilities also look forward to seeing their regular customers, as well as any new ones. We will continue with our sensible COVID-19 precautions as used previously.”
Just under a month ago Talbot House was apologising to all its users for having to close, but stated the health of everyone who uses the facility was the most important factor in the decision.