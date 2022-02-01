Grangemouth hall re-opens its doors to help elderly residents

The Talbot Street, Grangemouth facility, which provides a lifeline and a community to elderly people who find themselves isolated, is operating again today with its usual lunch clubs and other activities run by Grangemouth Community Care.

A Talbot House spokesperson said: “Community Care has also organised the transport buses for the day so we all look forward to seeing our regular lunch club users, and off course welcome any newcomers.

Talbot House is open once more after COVID-19 restrictions forced it to close throughout most of January

“Our Hairdresser and Chiropody facilities also look forward to seeing their regular customers, as well as any new ones. We will continue with our sensible COVID-19 precautions as used previously.”

Just under a month ago Talbot House was apologising to all its users for having to close, but stated the health of everyone who uses the facility was the most important factor in the decision.

