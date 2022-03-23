Falkirk MSP opens up about his respect for university

The Falkirk MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, has now gone on the record to share his positive experience of studying with the OU 30 years ago – well before he was first elected to the Scottish Parliament.

After completing his first undergraduate degree in occupational therapy and starting his first job in the early 1990s, he made the decision to continue his studies and undertook a Bachelor of Arts degree and then a Diploma in Applied Social Sciences with the OU.

Working then as an occupational therapist, Mr Matheson said: “During that time there were very significant social policy changes taking place, particularly around the NHS and Community Care Act.

Falkirk MSP Michael Matheson has been singing the praises of the Open University

"I was keen to explore the whole area more in study at a higher education level. That’s why I chose to take forward the degree and then subsequently the Diploma with the OU.”

He found the OU was “cutting-edge” concerning the social policy changes that were happening at that time.

He admitted: “I think it helped me being able to bring real, lived policy experience to my studies.”

Mr Matheson suggests the flexible way the OU is structured means it can support people who are working or have other commitments.

He said: “At the time when I was working in the Highlands in my first job, to do a part-time university course somewhere else just wouldn’t have been possible. There was no University of the Highlands and Islands at that point.

"The OU was absolutely ideal working in a remote, rural area. We often talk about increasing accessibility in further and higher education. The OU have been doing that for decades and are real experts at it.”

Mr Matheson still has some of his OU study material on his book shelf to this very day.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience of it,” he said. “From the quality of the materials through to the tutorials, to engaging with the other students and tutors, to the residential week. I found the whole process very enjoyable and a positive experience.

“The quality of the feedback you received from OU tutors was always very substantial.”

First elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999, the MSP for Falkirk West says he has continued to use the social policy learning he gained during his OU studies while responsible for a number of different Scottish Government portfolios, such as Public Health and Sport.

In his latest Cabinet role he is helping the Scottish Government stay on course for its target of net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

"Retraining and access to part-time, flexible courses are a really important part in helping to support that and the OU can play an important part in helping to deliver this.”

To anyone thinking of studying with the OU, Mr Matheson said: “Even if you don’t want to do a degree and you want to complete a module in a particular area, then it’s worth it because the depth of materials that you’ll receive will certainly enrich you and help you in whatever area you’re wanting to study.”

