Falkirk area primary school is fit for future after displaying digital prowess

A Falkirk area primary school has been recognised for putting technology at the heart of learning and has earned itself a Digital Schools Award.

St. Francis Xavier’s Primary School, in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, was presented with the award, which is accredited by Education Scotland and overseen by non-profit organisation Digital Schools Company.

Schools must meet key criteria to obtain their Digital Schools Award status, which includes having a digital technology plan, supporting documentation, self-evaluation and a validation visit.

Pupils at St Francis Xavier used devices such as iPads daily, integrating technology into all classes to enhance their learning experience.

Students also formed a “Digital Dream Team”, where P6 and P7 pupils led technology efforts by creating content which included newsletters and accessibility tools.

St Francis Xavier joins a growing number of local schools who have obtained digital learning status throughout Falkirk, with 29 now embracing their Digital Schools Award status.

Mark Murray, head teacher of St Francis Xavier, said: “We are thrilled to announce that St. Francis Xavier's Primary School has been awarded Digital Schools Status. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils.

“Our Digital Dream Team, a group of talented young learners, have been instrumental in driving digital innovation within our school. They have not only enhanced their own skills but have also supported their peers and the wider school community.

"We believe that digital technology is a powerful tool for learning, and we are committed to providing our pupils with the skills they need to succeed in the future.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council education spokesman, said: “St. Francis Xavier’s Primary has shown a strong commitment to embed digital learning into daily school life, and now embraces a digital culture as part of its curriculum.

"The creative work of the pupils shows how young people can lead the way in using technology to enhance education, and this award represents the hard work of the entire school community which sets a fantastic example for others to follow."

The school's focus on digital learning aims to equip pupils with the required tech skills and confidence to support a smooth transition into secondary school and provide future opportunities.