Falkirk area hotel teams up with coffee company to serve up free school meals
Working in partnership with direct trade coffee producers Paddy andScott’s, the Lunch Box programme has now been fully rolled out across Macdonald Hotels venues as a way to pay for meals for children living in coffee-growing regions around the world.
As part of the partnership, Lunch Box coffee is served in all of Macdonald Hotels – including the Inchyra Hotel – throughout the UK, with guests able to support this charitable effort by enjoying breakfast, afternoon tea or a light refreshment.
Each bag of coffee funds a meal for a child in Kenya as part of The Muchomba Project, and other coffee-growing regions around the world.
Michael Savage, head of energy and sustainability at Macdonald Hotels, said: “Paddy and Scott’s work to support communities aligns seamlessly with our values, and we’re proud to now stock Lunch Box coffee in all our properties throughout the UK.
"By doing this, we can make a real difference and change young people’s lives in the locations where our coffee is sourced “We’re looking forward to growing this partnership further over the coming months, and continuing to support those most in need, in developing countries.”
Joseph Cordy, head of commercial at Paddy and Scott’s, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Macdonald Hotels. When two companies come together with the same values and drive to do more to improve the planet and support communities in coffee-growing regions, incredible things happen.
"This partnership presents an exhilarating opportunity to feature one of our distinguished coffee blends, Lunch Box, enhancing the luxury experience for customers across more than 32 sites.
“Lunch Box coffee is more than just a bag of coffee; with each purchase, a school meal is provided for a child in need, allowing them to focus on their studies without the worry of where their next meal will come from. We use a blend of our finest beans to produce a premium-quality espresso, creating a beautiful crema and delicious taste for all to enjoy.”
