Falkirk area hotel teams up with coffee company to serve up free school meals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent hospitality group Macdonald Hotels – owner of the Inchyra Hotel – has help to fund 15,000 school meals for children in Kenya and elsewhere.

Working in partnership with direct trade coffee producers Paddy andScott’s, the Lunch Box programme has now been fully rolled out across Macdonald Hotels venues as a way to pay for meals for children living in coffee-growing regions around the world.

As part of the partnership, Lunch Box coffee is served in all of Macdonald Hotels – including the Inchyra Hotel – throughout the UK, with guests able to support this charitable effort by enjoying breakfast, afternoon tea or a light refreshment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each bag of coffee funds a meal for a child in Kenya as part of The Muchomba Project, and other coffee-growing regions around the world.

The Inchyra Hotel is now participating in the Lunchbox project to help fund free school meals to those who need it most (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Michael Savage, head of energy and sustainability at Macdonald Hotels, said: “Paddy and Scott’s work to support communities aligns seamlessly with our values, and we’re proud to now stock Lunch Box coffee in all our properties throughout the UK.

"By doing this, we can make a real difference and change young people’s lives in the locations where our coffee is sourced “We’re looking forward to growing this partnership further over the coming months, and continuing to support those most in need, in developing countries.”

Joseph Cordy, head of commercial at Paddy and Scott’s, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Macdonald Hotels. When two companies come together with the same values and drive to do more to improve the planet and support communities in coffee-growing regions, incredible things happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This partnership presents an exhilarating opportunity to feature one of our distinguished coffee blends, Lunch Box, enhancing the luxury experience for customers across more than 32 sites.