Falkirk area high school hosting Family Fun Day where everyone is welcome

Everyone is invited to join in with a school’s Family Fun Day next weekend.

Organised by Braes High, it will run between 10am and 1pm next Saturday, May 31.

There will be lots of different activities on offer – aimed at pupils, their families and the Braes community – where everyone can discovery how much fun learning is, as well as all the benefits.

Teacher Garry McIntosh said: “This will be an event with many different activities put on offer by the school and the local community and will hopefully attract many parents, carers and other members of the Braes community to take part.”

A poster for the event taking place at Braes High School next week. Pic: ContributedA poster for the event taking place at Braes High School next week. Pic: Contributed
Braes High recently received the Climate Action Project of the Year award from Keep Scotland Beautiful as it was recognised for showing outstanding leadership and action in environmental sustainability in the classroom and community.

