Falkirk area high school wins Climate Action Project of the Year Award

Students at a Falkirk area high school have secured a top prize at the annual Eco-Schools Scotland Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braes High School was jointly awarded the Climate Action Project of the Year award alongside Leverhulme Memorial School from the Western Isles.

Both schools were recognised for showing outstanding leadership and action in environmental sustainability as Keep Scotland Beautiful – the organisation behind the awards – celebrated its 30th anniversary of Eco-Schools in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest accolade follows the Newlands Road school’s successful certification as carbon neutral for the 2022/23 academic year, achieved through ongoing collaboration with sustainability organisation One Carbon World.

Pupils at Braes High held a Climate Action Summit last September inviting students from other local schools to get involved. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

A key factor in Braes High’s success included hosting a pupil-led climate summit in September last year, bringing together pupils from all high schools across the Falkirk area, empowering young people to actively shape future climate action both locally and internationally.

Pupils participated in workshops and discussions aimed at addressing the climate crisis, resulting in the creation of the "Falkirk Agreement", a document outlining their collective vision and recommendations for climate policy and action.

Braes High students and volunteers facilitated sessions alongside guest speakers from organisations, including Keep Scotland Beautiful, INEOS, and Learning Through Landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key decision-makers, such as MPs and MSPs, also attended, ensuring the students’ voices were represented at higher levels of policy discussion.

Braes High School were joint winners of the Climate Project of the Year

Iain Livingstone, headteacher at Braes High School said: "This award recognises our young people’s commitment to climate action, the leadership they have shown and the way in which they have worked with pupils across Falkirk schools to raise awareness and support change.

“The climate summit and the creation of the Falkirk Agreement highlight just how powerful young voices can be in making a real difference, and we look forward to continuing this incredibly important work.”

Andrea Gabriel, education and learning manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Every year our Eco-Schools Awards allow us to celebrate the very best of the brilliant work pupils all over the country are achieving in environmental education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again we were so impressed with every entry and I’d like to say congratulations to Braes High School for their fantastic effort.

"We love working with the thousands of children, young people and educators in schools across Scotland involved in Eco-Schools and it was so inspiring to see such a broad variety of submissions this year.”

Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Climate Change, Councillor Bryan Deakin added: “Young people have shown a deep interest in understanding sustainability and voicing their concerns about the lack of action on climate change.

“This event, designed with objectives similar to global COP summits, gives students the chance to share their ideas and create a roadmap for meaningful change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final "Falkirk Agreement" has been shared with influential stakeholders, amplifying the call for meaningful climate action driven by young people.

Eco-Schools is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world with almost 20 million children, young people and educators engaged worldwide in 73 different countries. In Scotland almost 900 schools currently fly the Green Flag proudly while hundreds of others are on their own journey, through the Climate Action Schools framework, to achieve one.