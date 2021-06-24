Easter Carmuirs says farewell to depute head Fiona Guthrie

Fiona Guthrie was latterly Easter Carmuirs Primary’s deputy head teacher.

She began her teacher training after working in the NHS in an administration role.

Pupils and staff said farewell to the valued member of staff at a special assembly yesterday where she was presented with gifts, flowers and balloons.

Retiral presentation to depute head Fiona Guthrie who is leaving after 17 years

Head teacher Shelagh Todd said: “Mrs Fiona Guthrie has spent nearly 17 years working with us and our families at Easter Carmuirs, as a probationer, class teacher and depute head teacher.

"Fiona has made a big difference in our school, especially when it comes to supporting our children and their families and in breaking down barriers to ensure that we’re all working together to provide the best experiences for our children.

"She leaves behind a legacy that will remain in the hearts and minds of our school community and she will be missed by us all. We wish her a long and happy retirement.”

Fiona is the widow of former Falkirk Herald editor George Guthrie, who died in 2001, aged only 42.

She lives in Shieldhill and is mum to three grown-up children, David, Emma and Callum.

