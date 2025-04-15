Developer builds houses and inspires potential career paths in Denny

By James Trimble
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Pupils at a Falkirk area primary school were given a hands-on glimpse into the building trade thanks to local developer Persimmon Homes East Scotland.

As part of World of Work Week, Lisa Riley, head of customer care at Persimmon, delivered a “toolbox talk” to help youngsters at St Patrick’s Primary School in Denny learn about construction and staying safe around building sites.

Lisa, whose daughter attends the school, led a presentation on how houses are built and the many careers involved in the industry.

The visit follows Persimmon’s recent announcement that it will deliver 568 new homes in the village.

Lisa Riley joins pupils at the primary school for her talk on the building industry (Picture: Submitted)Lisa Riley joins pupils at the primary school for her talk on the building industry (Picture: Submitted)
Lisa Riley joins pupils at the primary school for her talk on the building industry (Picture: Submitted)

To make the experience even more memorable, every pupil received a matching Persimmon hard hat and high-vis vest, along with a copy of Cones and Building Homes – a children’s book designed to promote health and safety near construction sites.

Lisa said: “It was such a joy to visit St Patrick’s and share more about what we do. The children were brilliant.”

