Developer builds houses and inspires potential career paths in Denny
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of World of Work Week, Lisa Riley, head of customer care at Persimmon, delivered a “toolbox talk” to help youngsters at St Patrick’s Primary School in Denny learn about construction and staying safe around building sites.
Lisa, whose daughter attends the school, led a presentation on how houses are built and the many careers involved in the industry.
The visit follows Persimmon’s recent announcement that it will deliver 568 new homes in the village.
To make the experience even more memorable, every pupil received a matching Persimmon hard hat and high-vis vest, along with a copy of Cones and Building Homes – a children’s book designed to promote health and safety near construction sites.
Lisa said: “It was such a joy to visit St Patrick’s and share more about what we do. The children were brilliant.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.