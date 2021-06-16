Camelon schoolchildren win First Minister's Reading Challenge 2020-21

Youngsters at Carmuirs Primary were top of Primary 1 classes nationwide in the Reading Adventures category for the way in which they immersed themselves in their favourite books.

The Camelon pupils completed a range of activities based on different titles and even ran a project in conjunction with a school in America.

The judging panel said it was evident the children “took ownership of their reading journeys” thanks to their collective involvement in Everyone Reading in Class (ERIC) time.

Carmuirs Primary School P1s are all smiles after winning the First Minister's Reading Challenge 2020-21. Contributed.

The attention the little ones paid to each other’s stories was also credited.

Sharon Wilson, acting headteacher, said: “Carmuirs Primary School are thrilled to be awarded the First Minister’s Reading Challenge, Primary 1 Reading Adventures’ Award.

“Our youngest learners have developed a passion for reading through the many exciting experiences they have had this session.

“The joy that the children have experienced through choosing books has led them to feel empowered and to communicate their interests and talk about issues that are important to them.

“We are a Rights Respecting School and we are so pleased that our children have been involved in taking social action. After reading Malala’s Magic Pencil they decided to take action and made an appeal video which raised £600 for Homeless Project Scotland.

“Their passion was recognised when Malala Yousafzai’s dad responded to their appeal on Twitter. Thank you Mrs Jalland and Primary 1 for sharing your inspirational reading journey.”

The winners of the First Minister's Reading Challenge 2020-21 were today (Wednesday) announced online by the Children's Laureate and best-selling author of the How To Train Your Dragon series, Cressida Cowell.

Now in its fifth year, the initiative is run by the Scottish Book Trust and recognises the efforts of schools and pupils to support reading for enjoyment and create a reading culture in their school, home or community.

All those who submitted this year will receive book tokens, with the winners also receiving a trophy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Reading is something that always brings me joy and no matter how I am feeling there’s something to match my mood.

“During the pandemic, it has been a lifeline and I know it has been for countless others.

“The reading challenge was launched to inspire as many young people as possible to discover a joy of reading, and I have been so impressed with all the innovative work schools and communities have been doing this year, rising to the challenge of doing this during these extraordinary times and doing so with great ingenuity.

“Huge congratulations to the winners, as well as everyone who submitted incredible entries.”

The First Minister’s Reading Challenge was launched in March 2016 and in its first year was open to all P4-7 children in local authority and independent schools across Scotland.

In its second year, the initiative was expanded to include P1-3, and in its third year included secondary schools, libraries and community groups.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.