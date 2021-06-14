McDonald’s Camelon staff litter pick cleans up local area

They gave up their time to pick litter from the roads and green spaces around the new outlet in Glasgow Road - and filled ten bags.

Rachel Murray, restaurant manager ,organised the litter pick.

She said: “Since opening the restaurant we’ve been very keen to build relationships with our new customers and make a positive impact on the surrounding area.

McDonald's staff pick litter at Camelon

“I’m really proud of the team for their efforts doing their bit for our fellow Camelon residents. McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and we are really happy with the difference we made!”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in our local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.