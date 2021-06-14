McDonald’s Camelon staff litter pick cleans up local area

Ten staff from the new McDonald’s restaurant in Camelon, recently teamed up with Keep Scotland Beautiful, to clean up their local area.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:20 am

They gave up their time to pick litter from the roads and green spaces around the new outlet in Glasgow Road - and filled ten bags.

Rachel Murray, restaurant manager ,organised the litter pick.

She said: “Since opening the restaurant we’ve been very keen to build relationships with our new customers and make a positive impact on the surrounding area.

McDonald's staff pick litter at Camelon

Read More

Read More
Falkirk High School: Pupils return after COVID spike led to week long closure

“I’m really proud of the team for their efforts doing their bit for our fellow Camelon residents. McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and we are really happy with the difference we made!”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in our local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

McDonald'sKeep Scotland Beautiful