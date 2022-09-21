Award winners from Larbert High School's senior prizegiving 2021/22
The efforts and achievements of pupils at Larbert High were recognised recently as the school held its annual prizegiving.
As has been the case for the last few years, the awards ceremonies for both the junior and senior school, did not take place with an audience in the auditorium.
Instead parents and carers were able to watch the recorded events from the comfort of their own homes.
Rector Jon Reid said the school’s young people have “the winning formula for success – in and out of the classroom” and that the celebration of achievement and prizegiving was all about them.
He told those watching online: “This event is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.
“I know you will be, like me, in awe of the stunning, broad range of achievements that you will only ever see in a school like ours.
“Together we are going to continue to build on what we have achieved so far, focussing on our collective ‘next steps’ and the destination of each and every one of our 2,100 individuals.
“The skills, knowledge, talents, values and attributes that we bring to this fragile world define us – and, with our young people as the leaders of tomorrow, we’re all going to be in very safe hands.”
Congratulating the award winners he added: “Well done to each and every one of you, and also to the ‘team’ that has supported you on your way, whoever that may be.
"Your teachers, your parents, your family and your friends: your resilient attitude and the strength of your determination over the course of the last year has paid countless dividends.
"You should truly be very proud of your achievements – as we most certainly are.”
The school’s duxes for this year are Louise Cade and Amy Leslie.
During her time at Larbert High, Louise achieved seven Higher ‘A’s and two Advanced Highers.
Her Media teacher described her as “one of the most naturally imaginative students I have encountered” and her aptitude and talents are undeniable.
An already award-winning film maker, she is passionate about promoting the study of media to her peers and younger pupils.
She has played a key role in the Leadership Academy and was, this year, a key member of the school’s Set Up Team, supporting pupils who need everyday essentials.
Louise’s ability to produce a moving video helped raise awareness for the project.
She now plans to study Film at Napier University.
Fellow dux Amy achieved eight Higher ‘A’s and two Advanced Highers.
She has been described by school staff as “an excellent student; diligent, compassionate and self-reflective”.
Alongside her academic accolades she has achieved many great accomplishments during her time at the school.
Among them were her involvement in the ‘Lady Business’ Leadership Academy, working with a range of high profile politicians nationally on their campaign to end period poverty.
In school they made it their mission to continue the drive to raise awareness of Scotland’s policy implementation and to engage younger pupils in the campaign.
Amy is a keen lover of languages and her goal is to live in Germany.
She is going on to study English and German at The University of St Andrews.
There are five Proxime Accessits this year.
They are Rebecca Gray, studying Film and Television Studies at the University of Glasgow; Marnie Izatt, studying French/Business and Management at the University of Glasgow; Sara Jack, studying Neuroscience at the University of St Andrews; Uzair Khan studying Electronics and Electrical Engineering at the University of Edinburgh and Holly Mitchell studying Chemistry with Teaching at the University of Strathclyde.
The prizewinners
National 5 Examinations S4: French – Bryony Barr; Geography – Cormac Binnie; Media – Molly Canavan; English – Hannah Cochrane; Biology – Eva Collister; English – Eva Collister; Modern Studies – James David; Physical Education – James David; RMPS – Poppy De Ruiter; History – Brooke Fraser; Social Science – Sam Gardner; Drama – Alexandra Hannah; Design & Manufacture – Phoebe Lamming; History – Bethany Mardon; Spanish – Charlie McBride; Graphic Communication – Connor McKerron; Italian – Abbie McRoberts; Mathematics – Cole Morrison; Music – Tamar-Grace Morrison; Computing Science – Dylan Morton; ESOL – Brandon Mushet; Practical Woodworking – Harry Paterson; Chemistry – Sam Pinkerton; Health & Food Technology – Megan Randall; History – Megan Randall; English – Niamh Richards; German – Emily Russell; Art & Design – Sarah Sardzikova; Physics – Caitlin Williams. S5: Application of Mathematics – Joshua Hunter; Practical Cookery – Rebecca Smith; Scottish Studies – Samantha Wilson. S6: Music Technology – Finlay Kidd; Practical Cake Craft – Hollie Renwick; Practical Metalworking – Jack Seton. Higher examinations S4: Dance – Cassi Ainslie; Spanish – Brooke Fraser; School of Media – Bethany Mardon; ESOL – Sarah Sardzikova; Music – Ben Stenton. S5: Geography – Summer Cook; Biology – Scott Cowan; French – Grace Cuthbertson; Drama – Jenna Ferguson; Chemistry – William Lawless; German – William Lawless; Physical Education – William Lawless; Physics – William Lawless; English – Finlay Llewellyn; RMPS – Finlay Llewellyn; Design & Manufacture – Fraser Lloyd; Photography – Beth McMurtrie; Computing Science – Esme Ong; Mandarin (Simplified) – Esme Ong; Modern Studies – Lisa Rennie; Italian – Sophie Rollin; Mathematics – Cameron Shaw; Physics – Cameron Shaw; Human Biology – Zoe Tulloch; English – Kyle Waddell. S6: Music Technology – Luke Bell; Classical Studies – Louise Cade; RMPS – Amaris Cuthbert; Art & Design – Rebecca Gray; Media – Rebecca Gray; Philosophy – Liam Hepburn; Psychology – Sara Jack; Politics – Amy Leslie; Graphic Communication – Sebastian Skierski; Business Management – Sarah Williamson; Application of Mathematics – James Wilson; HFT – Caitlin Wilson; History – Michelle Yu. Advanced Higher examinations S6: Music – Sophie Allan; Physics – Matthew Davidson; Art & Design – Connor Draycott; Spanish – Kasia Erm; English – Marnie Izatt; French – Marnie Izatt; Mathematics – Uzair Khan; German – Amy Leslie; Modern Studies – Holly McKie; History – Kirsty Melville; Biology – Emma Miller; Chemistry – Emma Miller; English – Rachel Oatway; Biology – Corey Sharp; Geography – Catriona Small; Drama – Zoe Yeaman; Mathematics – Michelle Yu. Special awards: Big Bang Science Fair Finalists – Daniel Goodsir, Euan MacRae, Tom Robertson; CATCA Award – Erin Henderson; Dedication to Music – Sophie Allan; Dux of Larbert High School – Louise Cade, Amy Leslie; Jessie Kidd Award for Photography – Jason Harley; Kiran Martin Award for Creative Art – Connor Draycott; Kiran Martin Award for Creative Writing – Fraser Smith; Proxime Accessit of Larbert High School – Rebecca Gray, Marnie Izatt, Sara Jack, Uzair Khan, Holly Mitchell; Sports Award sponsored by Stenhousemuir FC – Teigan Smith (S4), Niamh Robertson-Jack (S5), Neve Hogg (S6); School Productions – Robbie Kewell; School Vice-Captain – Ross Laird, Hollie Renwick, Hugo Taylor, Gabby Wilson; Sound Engineering Award – Luke Bell; STAR STEM Ambassador – Rebecca Karpinski, Jake Stott; Syngenta Award – Erin Henderson; The Bill Graham Memorial Award – Lisa Rennie; The Chaplaincy Award – Megan Randall; The Christopher Gillon Risk Award (Special Achievement) – Dylan Fotheringham; The Class 98 Award for Outstanding Leadership within the Community – Marnie Izatt; The Class 98 Award for Services to the School – Ben McRoberts, Sarah Williamson; The Concrete Society Scotland Design Award – Fraser Lloyd; The David Bryson Award – Louise Cade, Melissa McFadzean, Emma Miller, Zoe Yeaman; The George Laing Award, Success in the Curriculum – Scott Buchanan; The George T Kordas Memorial Award for Languages – Kasia Erm; The Golden Boot Award – Louis Johnston; The Harold Hourston Award – Ross Laird; The Janet Sharp Award for Best Vocal Performance – Martha Jayne Cowan; The John Murray Memorial Award – Niamh Robertson-Jack, Zoe Johnston; The Jubilee Award – Natasha Wilson; The Kiran's Trust Scholarship for Art & Design – Noah Peggie; The Kiran's Trust Scholarship for Music – Ben Stenton; The Mary Ann Laing Award for Writing about Literature – Bethany Mardon; The Patron of Reading Award – Esme Ong; The Rectors Award (School Captain) Lucas Grieve, Sara Jack; The Rollo Family Award – Elena Devlin; The Ronald Award for Industry & Perseverance in Sport – Billie Marie Baillie; The Scottish Baccalaureate Award – Kasia Erm, Isla Simpson; The Tryst Community Sports Club Award – Euan George; Tryst Dental Services Community Award – Abigail Palfreyman; U18 Forth Valley League Winners – KyleWilson; Wheatsheaf Burns Club Prize – ZoeYeaman; Team Award for Resilience and Achievement over Adversity – (S4) Oliver Cramb, Laura Sutherland; (S5) Abbie Miller, Connor Van Oordt; (S6) Thomas James Cosgrove, Connor Draycott. Gold Award S4: Cassi Ainslie, Edgar Allan, Sarah Armstrong, Billie Marie Baillie, Bryony Barr, Finlay Berry, Cormac Binnie, Alice Blair, Hannah Blair, Ewan Brown, Murray Brown, Scott Buchanan, Claudia Cameron, Caleigh Campbell, Molly Canavan, Kendra Cobain, Hannah Cochrane, Eva Collister, Cara Connolly, Ewan Cope, Kacey Cowan, Poppy De Ruiter, Mhairi Deed, Conor Duff, Lauren Finlay, Nathaniel Flynn, Georgia Foster, Brooke Fraser, Callum Gardner, Niamh Gargan, Flynn Gillespie, James Gower, Finlay Grant, Lewis Gray, Rebekah Gray, Jamie Grome, Ava Harris, Alfie Henny, Millie Horne, Zoe Johnston, Casey-Jo Kennedy, Jodie Kerr, Regan Kostlin, Isla Laird, Phoebe Lamming, Andrew Lawton, Isabella Lees, Kayla MacDonald, Marcus Mackay, Abbi MacLeod, Harvey Main, Bethany Mardon, Aimee Markham, Erin Marshall, Hollie Mason, Benjamin Massey, Nicole McAinsh, Charlie McBride, Grace McBride, Niamh McCrossan, Eilidh McDuff, Evie McGrandles, Evan McIntyre, Georgia McKeever, Connor McKerron, Eve McLaren, Blair McMillan, Thomas McMillan, Katie McNaught, Cara McPhaden, Abbie McRoberts, Rebecca Miller, Cole Morrison, Tamar-Grace Morrison, Lucy Morton, Erin Murphy, Kerr Neil, Brenna Paterson, Darcey Paterson, Noah Peggie, Logan Pettigrew, Amelie Purdon, Megan Randall, Niamh Richards, Jessica Riddoch, Alex Robinson, Alyx Roy, Emily Russell, Sarah Sardzikova, Niamh Shannon, Callum Smith, Jack Smith, Jake Smith, Teigan Smith, Ruben Soroka, Tessa Stalker, Callum Stanners, Ben Stenton, Katie Sutherland, Sophie Townsend, Jenna Weir, Caitlin Williams, Sydney Williams, Leona Wilson, Calum Yeaman, Michael Young. S5: Sam Aitken, Emilly Aitkenhead, Evie Allison, Rachel Angus, Harvey Berry, Stephanie Burgoyne, James Calderwood, Olivia Carling, Kathryn Carson-Brown,Kiran Chadha, Katie Christie, Charlotte Clem, Erin Collins, Summer Cook, Emma Cowan, Scott Cowan, Heather Cowie, Fraser Cox, Alexandra D'Alby, Rory Davidson, Rachel Dee, Hana Dick, Andrew Dingwall, Murray Egan, Alyssa Evans, Samuel Friar, Frazer Gauld, Euan George, Adam Grant, Jahcari Greenwood, Erin Hagan, Oliver Harkins, Erin Henderson, Mark Henderson, Erin Hendry, Isla Houston, Chelsy Hughes, Louise Hulse, Roddy Johnston, Joseph Kallow, Fraser Kelly, Joe Kilgour, William Lawless, Finlay Llewellyn, Ruairidh Logan, Euan MacRae, Andrew McArthur, Robbie McBain, Sarah McDonald, Murray McGillivray, Kate McIntyre, Zakk McKenzie, Nathan McMillan, Abbie Miller, Marcus Miller, Callum Moffat, Evan Morgan, Lois Murray, Mackenzie Myles, Grace Ogg, Melissa Oliver, Esme Ong, Kofi Osei, Sarah Parker, Amy Parsons, Gabrielle Pascoe, Oli Peattie-Hume, Sophie Philp, Amy Ritchie, Tom Robertson, Jay Roddan, Cameron Shaw, Erin Simmers, Rebecca Smith, Jack Taylor, Zoe Tulloch, Jana Turki, Connor Van Oordt, Kyle Waddell, Beth Whitfield, Brooke Wilson, Cristina Wilson, Evan Wilson, Frazer Wright, Jonathan Wright, Cayleigh Young, Szymon Zuk. S6: Sophie Allan, Leigh Barker, Kieran Barr, Louise Cade, Abbey Caldwell, Abby Campbell, Becky Carmichael, Charlotte D'Alby, Matthew Davidson, Rachel Duff, Kasia Erm, Jonathan Faulks, Olivia Fawkes, Olivia Gardner, Adam Gourlay, Rebecca Gray, Lucas Grieve, Jason Harley, Liam Hepburn, Marnie Izatt, Sara Jack, Kieran Jamieson, Amy Joyce, Rebecca Karpinski, Uzair Khan, Morgan Kirkpatrick, Ross Laird, Taliah Lee,Amy Leslie, Melissa McFadzean, Eva McKie, Holly McKie, Gregor McKinnon, Laurel McNaught, Hannah McSorley, Kirsty Melville, Emma Miller, Holly Mitchell, Lottie Rae, Hollie Renwick, Isla Simpson, Ellie Sinclair, Sebastian Skierski, Catriona Small, Kate Stanners, Connor Stevenson, Euan Strathie, Toby Sturgeon, Hugo Taylor, Ellie Tetsill, Aidan Thewlis, Isla Williams, Abbie Wilson, Caitlin Wilson, Gabby Wilson, Natasha Wilson, Michelle Yu, Abbey Yule. The Star Achievers Award in S5 - Achieved Five Highers: Thomas Ainslie, Mackenzie Alexander, Evie Allison, Frazer Amos, Rachel Angus, Harvey Berry, Sophie Blair, James Calderwood, Olivia Carling, Summer Cook, Grace Cuthbertson, Hana Dick, Andrew Dingwall, Ella Dowell, Skye Drummond, Frazer Gauld, Euan George, Daniel Goodsir, Jenna Hamilton, Flynn Hemsley, Liam Hope, Chelsy Hughes, Luci Hulse, Miya Johnston, Rachael Keenan, Cara Laird, Finlay Llewellyn, Robbie McBain,Kate McIntyre, Nathan McMillan, Isla Mulholland, Sarah Parker, Louis Paton, Lisa Rennie, Jude Riddoch, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Jay Roddan, Cameron Simmons, Adam Stewart, April Stewart, Matthew Stewart, Olivia Strang, Beth Whitfield, Cayleigh Young. The Star Achievers Award in S5 - Achieved Five Highers at A Grade: Oliver Harkins, Murray McGillivray, Callum Moffat, Gabrielle Pascoe. The Star Achievers Award in S5 - Achieved more than Five Highers: Kiran Chadha, Charlotte Clem, Emma Cowan, Heather Cowie, Alyssa Evans, Sarah Farooqui, Jenna Ferguson, Kim Fraser, Erin Hagan, Luca Jackson, Ciara Johnston, Roddy Johnston, Joseph Kallow, Sophie Leslie, Fraser Lloyd, Campbell Mackay, Euan MacRae, Beth McMurtrie, Mackenzie Myles, Melissa Oliver, Kofi Osei, Amy Parsons, Liwia Reucka, Millie Robertson, Tom Robertson, Sophie Rollin, Erin Simmers, Eva Simpson, Gabriela Sinclair, Lauren Thomson, Jana Turki. The Star Achievers Award in S5 - Achieved more than Five Highers at A Grade: Robyn Gargan, Erin Henderson, Isla Houston, William Lawless, Esme Ong, Cameron Shaw, Rebecca Smith, Zoe Tulloch, Jonathan Wright, Szymon Zuk. The Star Achievers Award in S6 - Achieved three Advanced Highers: Matthew Davidson, Rory Law, William Miller, Holly Mitchell, Zoe Yeaman. The Star Achievers Award in S6 - Achieved three Advanced Highers at A Grade: Emma Miller, Corey Sharp, Michelle Yu.