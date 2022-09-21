Award winners from Larbert High School's senior prizegiving 2021/22

As has been the case for the last few years, the awards ceremonies for both the junior and senior school, did not take place with an audience in the auditorium.

Instead parents and carers were able to watch the recorded events from the comfort of their own homes.

Rector Jon Reid said the school’s young people have “the winning formula for success – in and out of the classroom” and that the celebration of achievement and prizegiving was all about them.

From left, Jon Reid, rector; Rebecca Gray, proxime accessit; Amy Leslie, dux; Louise Cade, dux; Holly Mitchell, proxime accessit and Sara Jack, proxime accessit. Not pictured Marnie Izatt, proxime accessit and Uzair Khan, proxime accessit.

He told those watching online: “This event is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.

“I know you will be, like me, in awe of the stunning, broad range of achievements that you will only ever see in a school like ours.

“Together we are going to continue to build on what we have achieved so far, focussing on our collective ‘next steps’ and the destination of each and every one of our 2,100 individuals.

“The skills, knowledge, talents, values and attributes that we bring to this fragile world define us – and, with our young people as the leaders of tomorrow, we’re all going to be in very safe hands.”

Congratulating the award winners he added: “Well done to each and every one of you, and also to the ‘team’ that has supported you on your way, whoever that may be.

"Your teachers, your parents, your family and your friends: your resilient attitude and the strength of your determination over the course of the last year has paid countless dividends.

"You should truly be very proud of your achievements – as we most certainly are.”

The school’s duxes for this year are Louise Cade and Amy Leslie.

During her time at Larbert High, Louise achieved seven Higher ‘A’s and two Advanced Highers.

Her Media teacher described her as “one of the most naturally imaginative students I have encountered” and her aptitude and talents are undeniable.

An already award-winning film maker, she is passionate about promoting the study of media to her peers and younger pupils.

She has played a key role in the Leadership Academy and was, this year, a key member of the school’s Set Up Team, supporting pupils who need everyday essentials.

Louise’s ability to produce a moving video helped raise awareness for the project.

She now plans to study Film at Napier University.

Fellow dux Amy achieved eight Higher ‘A’s and two Advanced Highers.

She has been described by school staff as “an excellent student; diligent, compassionate and self-reflective”.

Alongside her academic accolades she has achieved many great accomplishments during her time at the school.

Among them were her involvement in the ‘Lady Business’ Leadership Academy, working with a range of high profile politicians nationally on their campaign to end period poverty.

In school they made it their mission to continue the drive to raise awareness of Scotland’s policy implementation and to engage younger pupils in the campaign.

Amy is a keen lover of languages and her goal is to live in Germany.

She is going on to study English and German at The University of St Andrews.

There are five Proxime Accessits this year.

They are Rebecca Gray, studying Film and Television Studies at the University of Glasgow; Marnie Izatt, studying French/Business and Management at the University of Glasgow; Sara Jack, studying Neuroscience at the University of St Andrews; Uzair Khan studying Electronics and Electrical Engineering at the University of Edinburgh and Holly Mitchell studying Chemistry with Teaching at the University of Strathclyde.

The prizewinners