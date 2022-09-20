Award winners from Larbert High School's junior prizegiving 2021/22

The achievements of the school's junior pupils were recognised recently.

As has been the case for the last few years, the awards ceremonies did not take place with an audience in the auditorium.

Instead parents and carers were able to watch the recorded events from the comfort of their own homes.

The junior awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 6.

Rector Jon Reid said the school’s young people have “the winning formula for success – in and out of the classroom” and that the celebration of achievement and prizegiving was all about them.

He told those watching online: “This event is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.

“The skills, knowledge, talents, values and attributes that we bring to this fragile world define us – and, with our young people as the leaders of tomorrow, we’re all going to be in very safe hands.”

The prize winners