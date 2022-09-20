Award winners from Larbert High School's junior prizegiving 2021/22
The efforts and achievements of junior pupils at Larbert High were recognised recently as the school held its annual prizegiving.
As has been the case for the last few years, the awards ceremonies did not take place with an audience in the auditorium.
Instead parents and carers were able to watch the recorded events from the comfort of their own homes.
The junior awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 6.
Rector Jon Reid said the school’s young people have “the winning formula for success – in and out of the classroom” and that the celebration of achievement and prizegiving was all about them.
Most Popular
He told those watching online: “This event is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.
“The skills, knowledge, talents, values and attributes that we bring to this fragile world define us – and, with our young people as the leaders of tomorrow, we’re all going to be in very safe hands.”
The prize winners
BGE (S1-3) Subject Awards S1: English & Media – Rowan Burke, Hazel Craig, Ross Duff, Jack Duncan, Hannah Johnson, Izzi McDonald, Penny Mounce, Jenson Moyes, Aidan Young; Expressive Arts – Rowan Burke, Ellie Conroy, Hazel Craig, Charlie Hoxley, Hannah Johnson, Lewis McAusland, Izzi McDonald, Finn Silcock, Andrew White; Health & Wellbeing – Rhian Beveridge, Emma Dobbie, Fraser Graham, Hannah Johnson, Skye Joyce, Lewis McAusland, Isla McFarlane, Leighton Thomson, Aiden Aitken; Humanities – Freddie Clarke, Hannah Johnson, Lauchlan McCaffery, Izzi McDonald, Peter Sellwood, Isla Sturgeon, Elka Wegner, Aidan Young; Languages – Hazel Craig, Leila Gillespie, Ethan MacLeod, Isla Oddie, Erikas Pacevicius, Evan Samuel, Gracie Steel, Eddie Webster; Mathematics & Computing – Fraser Blair, Ngozi Chukwugozie-Ikeagu, Freddie Clarke, Jenson Moyes, Hattie O'Donnell, Struan Robertson, Jasmine Sloper, Elka Wegner, Aidan Young; School of Media – Samantha Gordon, Jasmine Sloper; Science – Ben Anderson, Blair Anderson, Callum Bradley, Ngozi Chukwugozie-Ikeagu, Jack Duncan, Millie Rankine, Luke Robinson, Elka Wegner; Technologies – Violet Boyd, Gemma Cowan, TJ Malone, Lewis McAusland, Lucy Myles, Millie Rankine, Harry Scoular. S2: English & Media – Nieve Deans, Madison Dillon, Amelie Duncan, Liam Landsman, Anna Miller, Ekua Osei, Harris Thomson, Victoria Weir; Expressive Arts – Daniel Allan, Emma Campbell, Natasha Carson-Brown, Findlay Currie, Jaydan Currie, Georgine Devlin, Madison Dillon, Mairi Dodds, Lexie Fitzgerald, Kelsie Lyons; Health & Wellbeing – Molly Chatburn, Nieve Deans, Eva Flannery, Katie Hedges, Millie McIntyre, Ekua Osei, Sarah Quin, Zack Ross; Humanities – Jaydan Currie, Catriona Daw, Nieve Deans, Amelie Duncan, Daniel Lawless, Freya McEwan, Ekua Osei, Zack Ross; Languages – Falak Bijapur, Catriona Daw, Nieve Deans, Eva Flannery, Dearbhla Fulton, Anna Miller, Ekua Osei, Sophie Simmers; Mathematics & Computing – Aleena Ahmed, Lewis G Brown, Christina Coltart, Catriona Daw, Daniel McKee, Daniel Struthers, Victoria Weir, Filip Zuk; National 5 Mathematics – Nieve Deans, Zack Ross, George Sturgeon; School of Media – Madison Dillon, Ekua Osei; Science – Freya Christison, Catriona Daw, Callum Hendry, Ekua Osei, Zack Ross, Kyle Russell; Technologies – Sara Aitken, Eleanor Brown, Amelie Duncan, Lexie Fitzgerald, Lucy Gardner, Grace Lees, Sophie Levey, Freya McEwan. S3: Advanced Higher Mathematics – Dane Brown; English & Media – Dane Brown, Murron Clark, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Hannah Gardiner, Hannah MacLeod, Leila McPhate, Fergus Smith, Lily Strachan, Rubie Thomson; Expressive Arts – Angela Barrowman, Dane Brown, Ryan Buchanan, Robert Byars, Jorja Halliday, Jennifer MacDonald, Lily McGuire, Amy Preston, Emma Reid, Gemma Stockwell; Health & Wellbeing – Lucy Burns, Emily Fawkes, Carys Forgie, Ailsa Graham, Sophie Isbister, Aileigh Mason, Beya Ogg, Sam Redwood; Humanities – Lauren Anderson, Sashin Chadha, Murron Clark, Jessica Lister, Lucy McLuckie, Leila McPhate, Emma Reid, Fergus Smith, Cody Stanage; Languages – Robyn Carter, Morven Deed, Niall Fraser, Kelsey Nelson, Maciej Piszczalka, Gemma Stockwell, Lily Strachan, Olivia Wilson; Mathematics & Computing – Macy Dale, Ben Fleming, Niall Fraser, Nnenda Hekerem, Matthew Johnston, James McBurney, Fergus Smith, Lily Strachan; National 5 Dance – Olivia Fowler, Dannii Kirkland; National 5 Geography – Fergus Smith, Lily Strachan; National 5 Graphic Communication – Ben Fleming, Esther Kallow, Hannah MacLeod; National 5 History – Eilidh Burke, Esther Kallow; National 5 Media – Fergus Smith; National 5 Spanish – Hannah Fitzpatrick, Ben Fleming, Jennifer MacDonald; School of Media – Angela Barrowman, Emily Fawkes, Carys Forgie; Science – Eilidh Burke, Ben Fleming, Jessica Lister, Katie Mackay, Fergus Smith, Gemma Stockwell, Lily Strachan; Technologies – Euan Binnie, Jake Chambers, Daniel Dougan, Callum Gibbs, Isla Law, Ethan Merritt, Rubie Thomson, Logan Whitton. Special awards: CATCA Award – EmilyMcKeand (S1); Sports Awards (sponsored by Stenhousemuir FC) – Millie Flynn (S1), Lara Douglas (S2), EmilyFawkes (S3); School of Languages – Mirren Anderson (S1), BenColbourne (S2), Charlotte Ramsay (S3); Junior UKMT Mathematics Challenge (Silver) (All S2) – Aaron Buis, Alicia D'Alby, Taylan Ertekin, Callum Hendry, Freya McEwan, Filip Zuk; (Gold) – Fayaaz Haja (S2); (Gold/Best in School) – Evan Wardrop (S2); Outstanding Achievement in Mathematics – Dane Brown (S3); STEM Academy (Mathematics) – Sophie Levey (S2); STEM Award (Technologies) – Murron Clark (S3); The Alan Barr Endeavour Award – Emily Fawkes (S3); The RSH Award – Niamh Campbell(S2); The J Findlay Russell Award – Max Cartwright (S2); The St. Cecilia Award – Esther Kallow (S3); Team Award for Resilience and Achievement over Adversity S1 – Lewis Biggerstaff, Mia Cramb; Team Award for Resilience and Achievement over Adversity S2 – Jack Jones, Katie-Jane Mountford; Team Award for Resilience and Achievement over Adversity S3 – Robyn Carter, Mirren Stewart; Tryst Dental Services Community Award – Hattie O'Donnell (S1); The Chaplaincy Award – Daniel Small (S1); The James N Hunter Memorial Award, Special Effort & Achievement – Leila McPhate (S3); Kiran Martin Award for Music – Ekua Osei (S2); Reading Ambassador (S2) – Eleanor Brown, Neve Campbell-McDonald, Alicia D'Alby, Nieve Deans, Ava Fullarton, Zack Ross, Alana Wright; Comic Club S1 – Anna Smith, Charlotte Swankie; Comic Club S2 – Tony Douglas, Daniel Struthers; S3 Football Team (Champions) – Alistair Graham, Ethan Merritt; S2 Football Team (League Winners) – Liam Campbell, Freddie Hargreaves; S1/2 Football Team (Finalists) – Isla Roberts, Sophie Wilson; STAR Stem Ambassadors – Eleanor Brown, Nieve Deans, Ava Fullarton; Industrial Cadets Award - Best STEM Solution (S2) – Eleanor Brown, Nieve Deans, Tom Scott, Andrew Wilson. Gold Award S1: Ben Anderson, Blair Anderson, Mirren Anderson, Maisie Armstrong, Eva Barclay, Robin Barr, Ailsa Batchelor, Louise Baxter, Rhian Beveridge, Fraser Blair, Callum Bradley, Ava Brickwood-Carberry, Iona Brown, Isla Buchanan, Aimee Calder, Chloe Calderwood, Sam Calderwood, Brodie Cameron, Stella Carter, Connie Clark, Gemma Clark, Mia Clark, Freddie Clarke, Harry Cleaver, Abbie Colquhoun, Zoe Comrie, Anna Connacher, James Connolly, Ellie Conroy, Gemma Cowan, Finlay Cox, Hazel Craig, Chloe Cram, Morven Cunningham, Magnus Dalziel, Olivia Davidson, Sarah Davidson, Joshua Dewar, Emma Dobbie, Brooke Drummond, Kian Duff, Sam Fleming, Nathan Fletcher, Millie Flynn, Emily Garai, Kyle Glen, Emily Goodsir, Leah Graham, Charlie Hoxley, James Jack, Hannah Johnson, Riley Johnston, Skye Joyce, Freyja Kendall, Anna King, Alyssa Krzyzanowska, Evie Laing, Chloe Lannon, Lewis Lindsay, Fraser Litts, Alfie Macdonald, Lexie Macleod, Yvie MacRobbie, Emily Main, Lily Main, Aurelie Massey, Emmie Matthews, Ellie McAinsh, Lewis McAusland, Lauchlan McCaffery, Izzi McDonald, Isla McFarlane, Euan McKean, Emily McKeand, Keely McKerron, Ella McLaughlin, Freya McLuckie, Nieve McMinn, Connor McNaught, Elliott Middleton, Chloe Morton, Penny Mounce, Jenson Moyes, Charly Muir, Lucy Myles, Mohammad Danyal Nisar, Isla Oddie, Hattie O'Donnell, Heather Paterson, Eve Proudfoot, Erin Purdon, Nathan Ramsay, Daniel Rea, Alyssa Richards, Blaine Rimbault, Alesha Ritchie, Luke Robinson, Niamh Roy, Jita Sangmuang, Peter Sellwood, Harris Shaw, Ruthanna Shore, Mia Simpson, Greg Sinclair, Jasmine Sloper, Daniel Small, Abbie Smith, Anna Smith, Ava Smith, Gracie Steel, Heather Steel, Ava Stewart, Reece Struthers, Isla Sturgeon, Jack Sutherland, Charlotte Swankie, Zoe Taylor, Ellie Templeton, Leighton Thomson, Caitlin Watson, Elka Wegner, Allan Whigham, Alexander Whyte, Lily Williamson, Jac Wilson, Aidan Young. Gold Award S2: Rachel Aitchison, Aiden Aitken, Sara Aitken, Daniel Allan, Daisy Allison, Andrew Armstrong, Keira Atherton, Katie Averley, Gracie Bennie, Falak Bijapur, Ivy Brooks, Eleanor Brown, Isla Brown, Lewis G Brown, Lewis T Brown, Robbie Brown, Tailor Brown, Lewis Campbell, Neve Campbell-McDonald, Natasha Carson-Brown, Max Cartwright, Jamie Chalmers, Molly Chatburn, Ben Colbourne, Christina Coltart, Reece Craig, Jasmine Crothers, Alex Cunningham, Findlay Currie, Jaydan Currie, Alicia D'Alby, Chloe Davies, Catriona Daw, Nieve Deans, Evan Dewar, Rachel Dickson, Madison Dillon, Ella Dingwall, Cara Donaldson, Lara Douglas, Amelie Duncan, Ella Findlay, Lexie Fitzgerald, Eva Flannery, Thomas Fraser, Dearbhla Fulton, Amy Gardiner, Blair Gilmour, Holly Grant, Layla Grubb, Katie Hedges, Chloe Henderson, Jamie Henderson, Callum Hendry, Elyse Hickey, Abigail Hillen, Chloe Irvine, Kirsty Johnston, Liam Landsman, Daniel Lawless, Cole Leask, Sophie Levey, Callum Liddle, Megan Lloyd, Ashleigh Mackay, Isla Mackenzie, Max Marquis, Kaya Martin, Amie Mason, Zoe Mason, Jamie McAdam, Arryn McGillivray, Nico McGregor, Charlotte McGuire, Isla McIntyre, Caitlyn McKean, Daniel McKee, James McKinlay, Chloe McNaughton, Aaron McWatt, Anna Miller, Ekua Osei, Sophie Paterson, Casey Paton, Blair Penn, Amie Pennicott, Brooke Phillips, Adrian Phillipson, Sian Pinkerton, Sarah Quin, Isla Raymond, Harrison Renwick, Melissa Reynolds, Isla Roberts, Kara Roberts, Evie Robertson, Zack Ross, Kyle Russell, Macy Russell, Martin Salgado, Ben Schofield, Tom Scott, Lewis Sharpe, Sophie Simmers, Ryan Simpson, Caleb Stanners, Daniel Struthers, Alicia Watson, Victoria Weir, Andrew Wilson, Alana Wright, Michael Yu. Gold Awards S3: Lewis Aikman, Korey Anderson, Sophie Appelbe, Jennifer Archibald, Thomas Arnott, Sophie Averley, Sasha Barnaby, Eva Barron, Angela Barrowman, Joanna Bolton, Eilidh Boslem, Daniel Brennan, Dane Brown, Ryan Buchanan, Eilidh Burke, Robert Byars, Sashin Chadha, Jake Chambers, Murron Clark, Lauren Coltherd, Emily Comrie, Finlay Davidson, Heather Davidson, Katelyn Davidson, Morven Deed, Katelin Denney, Bethany Dewar, Daniel Dougan, Emily Fawkes, Lewis Fisher, Ben Fleming, Carys Forgie, Emily Forsyth, Niall Fraser, Emma Garai, Lucie Gibson, Gregor Gilfillan, Keaton Gillespie, Hannah Gould, Ailsa Graham, Alistair Graham, Ellie Griffin, Jorja Halliday, Liam Harty, Alex Hogg, Evie Hope, Sophie Isbister, Mia Jack, Esther Kallow, Lauren Keenan, Orson Kerr, Abbie Kinney, Siobhan Laurie, Isla Law, Taya Lebedeva, Jessica Lister, Sophie Lynch, Jennifer MacDonald, Megan MacDonald, Caitlinn MacLean, Hannah MacLeod, Ava MacMillan, Lala MacRae, Myla McEwan, Katie McGregor, Lily McGuire, Lucy McLuckie, Bethany McMillan, Leila McPhate, Ethan Merritt, Keir Miller, Alexander Moffat, Lewis Morris, Sarah Neary, Kelsey Nelson, Matthew Nicol, Chloe Nisbet, Beya Ogg, Russell Park, Freya Peattie-Hume, Emma Pennicott, Mollie Peters, Maciej Piszczalka, Amy Preston, Charlotte Ramsay, Caitlin Rea, Lewis Reed, Samuel Reibig, Emma Reid, Mathew Rinkus, Damin Saddique, Jamie Scott, Lois Shaw, Niamh Sherrington, Adam Sime, Ewan Sime, Caragh Simpson, Ross Simpson, Fergus Smith, Brenna Somerville, Cody Stanage, Lily Strachan, Prasoon Tayade, Mia Taylor, Megan Tetsill, Rubie Thomson, Freya Tyrie, Emily Watson, Bailey Welsh, Ami White, Eva Whitecross, Logan Whitton, Olivia Wilson, Fraser Wyllie.