Award winners from Larbert High School's 2020/21 senior prizegiving

From left, Larbert High duxes Lewis Gillespie and Sophie Calderwood with proxime accessits Meaghan Roy and Frazer Laing.

In a similar set up to 2020, the pandemic meant the ceremonies could not take place in the auditorium, however they were held virtually for the whole school community to enjoy.

The junior prizes were handed over on Wednesday, with the senior awards presented the following day.

Rector, Jon Reid, told those watching online that the school’s young people have “absolutely kicked Covid out of the park with another outstanding set of achievements” this year.

Among the secondary school’s successes were national recognition at the UK Into Film Awards and being confirmed as the very first Gold level SCQF School Ambassador in Scotland.

He continued: “This is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.

“I’m quite sure you will be, like me, in awe of the stunning, broad range of achievements that you will only ever see in a school like Larbert High.”

He added his congratulations to all of the prize winners: “Well done to each and every one of you, and also to the ‘team’ that has supported you on your way, whoever that may be.

“Your teachers, your parents, your family and your friends: all of the hard work, commitment and effort over the course of the last year has really paid off.”

The duxes for 2020/21 are Sophie Calderwood and Lewis Gillespie.

During her time at Larbert High, Sophie achieved seven National 5, seven Higher and two Advanced Higher qualifications - all at grade A. Her passion for STEM has been evident through her time at the school and she has a flair for English and Art. Sophie is going to study Physics with Astrophysics at the University of Glasgow

Lewis achieved five National 5, six Higher and three Advanced Higher qualifications – all at grade A. His aptitude for maths has been clear since early on in his school career and his love of the subject makes him an excellent tutor, sharing his expertise with a number of students. He is starting a degree in Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh.

There are two proxime accessits this year, Frazer Laing studying Astrophysics at the University of Edinburgh, and Meaghan Roy studying Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.