Local man wins worldwide Wimbledon E tennis championship
The competition was streamed live on twitch, YouTube and Tik Tok and Brad beat some stiff competition to come out on top. He won an all expenses paid trip to the Wimbledon men's final 2025, a 24k gold PlayStation 5, headset and controllers, (worth over £10k), £1000 of Wimbledon apparel and £500 in Ps5 gaming vouchers. The PlayStation was engraved with Brads name by the same engraver as the real Wimbledon trophy.. His brother Gareth is over the moon to be going to the Wimbledon final with him and they both work in the family business Carpets At Home located in Grahams Road in Falkirk.
"I can't believe I actually Won!" Brad said, "I went into the competition with no expectations and on the day I played the best, I'm over the moon!"
