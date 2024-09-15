Local man wins worldwide Wimbledon E tennis championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Zellman, 23, of Falkirk has just won the first ever Wimbledon E tennis championship, Sponsored By American Express and held in the prestigious Wimbledon. Arena on Thursday September 12th. He was one of 8 players from around the world who made it to the final 8. His brother, Gareth Zellman, 33, was also in the final and were ranked number 1 and 2 in the UK. They had to play the popular Topspin tennis game and over 1000 players from all over the world competed. They were flown to Wimbledon on an all expenses paid trip. 2 Frenchmen, 2 Italians an American and someone from Costa Rica were also in the final 8.

The competition was streamed live on twitch, YouTube and Tik Tok and Brad beat some stiff competition to come out on top. He won an all expenses paid trip to the Wimbledon men's final 2025, a 24k gold PlayStation 5, headset and controllers, (worth over £10k), £1000 of Wimbledon apparel and £500 in Ps5 gaming vouchers. The PlayStation was engraved with Brads name by the same engraver as the real Wimbledon trophy.. His brother Gareth is over the moon to be going to the Wimbledon final with him and they both work in the family business Carpets At Home located in Grahams Road in Falkirk.

"I can't believe I actually Won!" Brad said, "I went into the competition with no expectations and on the day I played the best, I'm over the moon!"