Work needed to reverse High Street decline in Falkirk

New figures show retail in Falkirk is suffering more than in neighbouring authorities, with a 17% town centre vacancy rate. Falkirk’s 17% rate is nearly 5% higher than the national average, and above Clacks (10.8%), Stirling (13.1%) and West Lothian (8.4%).

The figure has prompted the Labour candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik, to call on Falkirk Council to do more to help local businesses and renew Labour’s call for the Scottish Government to pass on business rates relief to retail businesses. While rates relief was granted to businesses in England, the SNP Scottish Government have refused to take action here in Scotland, despite the deepening problems across the retail sector.

Scottish Labour has also pledged to support high streets by delivering fair funding for local government and by reforming business rates to level the playing field between local businesses and online giants.

Paul said: “These new figures paint a worrying picture. I’ve talked to local business owners, and it is clear businesses are struggling. For years the SNP has starved local communities of funding and failed to fully pass on rates relief to local businesses. The impact of this is here for all to see with many shops lying empty.

Labour candidate Paul Godzik, with Anas Sarwar

“We desperately need fair funding for local Councils, allowing them to prioritise town centres for investment, along with overhauling business rates to level the playing field between local businesses and online giants. We need a new direction for our town centres and a Scottish Government that will put local communities first.”