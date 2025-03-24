The local audiologists providing ‘life changing’ hearing care for the community

A local Falkirk woman who struggled with hearing loss for years has praised Specsavers for transforming her life after a routine hearing test.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Robertson visited Specsavers on Falkirk High Street last year for a free examination with one of the store’s expert audiologists, during which she underwent straightforward and pain-free testing that allowed the examiner to understand just how much Fiona was struggling with her hearing.

After careful consideration into Fiona’s needs, the audiologist advised that she would greatly benefit from hearing aids and was later fitted with the ‘Elite’ hearing aids from the Specsavers Advance range, which combines incredible technology at more affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona says: ‘From the moment I stepped into the store, the whole team made me feel so at ease. When the examiner told me she could help me with my hearing issues, it felt like a dream come true.

Fiona Robertson described her experience with Specsavers as 'life changing'

‘The process of having the hearing aids fitted took less than an hour, and the audiologist made sure I was comfortable during the whole experience. I was shocked when they were first switched on, I couldn’t believe the difference in my hearing. It was an incredibly emotional experience, and one that I can’t thank the entire Specsavers team enough for.

‘I feel like a completely different woman now – calmer and happier. I can finally hear properly again.’

Claudia McCue, Audiology Director at Specsavers Falkirk, says: ‘We are all thrilled that Fiona has had such a positive experience living with hearing aids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hearing aids are an incredible piece of modern-day technology that have provided so many people with a better quality of life and can be – like in Fiona’s case – life changing.

‘It’s so important to take care of your hearing, that’s why our hearing tests are free, and we proudly offer our own range of affordable hearing aids – no-one should be unable to access basic healthcare that carries long-term health effects.’

Specsavers will now regularly keep in touch with Fiona to make sure her hearing aids are continuing to work correctly, and that she’s continuing to thrive.

The Falkirk Specsavers store has been promoting hearing health care for five years, helping thousands of people take better care of their hearing by offering advice and promoting regular hearing tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing loss is experienced by millions of people in the UK and affects people of all ages. Everyone's hearing is unique. That's why Specsavers carries out comprehensive hearing tests to better understand each person’s individual hearing profile. It also means Specsavers’ hearing experts can help people find the right solutions to rediscover the sounds they may be missing.

If you’ve noticed any signs of hearing loss in yourself, or in a loved one, you can check your hearing online or visit your local store for a hearing test.

Specsavers Falkirk can be found at 130 High Street, Falkirk, FK1 1NR. To get in touch with the store to find out more information, please call 01324 636434.

​