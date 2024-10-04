Polmonthill Snowsports Centre now In community hands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After nearly a year of hard work from local community volunteers, Polmonthill Ski Slope has been rescued from closure and is now officially in the hands of the community.

Trustees from the newly formed charity, Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre, were handed the keys this week from Falkirk council officials on a short-term lease while they wait on the outcome of their Community Asset Transfer application expected next year.

Destined for closure after a round of funding cuts from Falkirk Council last year meant that the 50 year old facility would no longer be available for public use. With hundreds of people using the slope and facilities every week from throughout Central Scotland, the local community decided to step in and safeguard its future.

A team of volunteering Trustees are now fronting the community operation – and are asking for local support. An Open Day is planned for Sunday 27th October, where visitors can come and try out the slope and find out more about ways to get involved.

Michael Alexander, co Trustee of the new charity says: “It’s a very surreal moment to be standing here with keys to the centre in our hands – after what has been a long year of research, planning and hard work. A big thank you to everyone who has helped get us to this point, it's amazing what can be achieved when everyone comes together and works in the same direction.

“We are under no illusion that this is going to be easy – and we have a mammoth job ahead. We now have a year to show that we can operate the slope and centre in a profitable manner and then we can start to plan for the longer term. All going well, we have big plans for Polmonthill including a separate tubing slope, parties, a café and an extended ski slope. It’s such a great asset for the area and we will do our best to keep it operating.”

A new website (www.polmonthill.co.uk) has been designed to take bookings for group lessons and private coaching – as well as host all details of future events, competitions and holiday sessions. The charity has also reviewed all opening hours to ensure the slope is open at peak times – and catering for the needs of those who use it.

Michael adds: “The good news is that we have had many new enquiries and bookings have come in - so we are getting off to a strong start but we need to continue in the same manner. If anyone has any plans to book some ski or boarding lessons and help support a much-loved community asset, now is absolutely the time!

“Skiing and boarding are such great sports and research even suggests that they really helps reduce stress, lower anxiety and build confidence. Skiing all year round means kids can enjoy being outdoors and learning a life-long skill. We are so lucky to be able to continue to have access to Polmonthill and enjoy snowsports in a more affordable way.”

For further details about booking lessons at the community run facility or to attend the open day, visit Polmonthill.co.uk.