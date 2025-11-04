Political opinion: Labour Candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik - Colleges at ‘crisis point’ as SNP cuts bite

Paul Godzik and Cllr Siobhan Paterson at Forth Valley College

Labour candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik, has backed calls for a reversal of the funding cuts delivered by the SNP Scottish Government.

A recent Audit Scotland report confirmed a real-terms budget cut of 20% for Scotland’s colleges since 2021/22, and Colleges Scotland have recently warned of a critical "tipping point" with a suggestion that a number of local colleges across Scotland could be facing insolvency.

In its draft Budget submission to the Scottish Parliament, Colleges Scotland lays out the likely consequences of continued flat-cash funding next year, which suggests:

11 colleges may run out of cash in 2026/27

a forecasted reduction of £37.9m in cash held by colleges, leading to a sector with deficit of £5.5m in 2026/27

significant job losses in 2026/27, including potential compulsory redundancies.

College concern, Paul Godzik, Labour's candidate for Falkirk West

The Principal of Forth Valley College recently told a conference in Edinburgh that Forth Valley was “fighting for survival” after announcing the possible closure of their campus in Alloa.

Paul said: “The recent Audit Scotland and Scottish Funding Council reports are extremely worrying and bring into sharp focus the effect of repeated funding cuts and a total neglect of the sector by the SNP Government. Now Colleges Scotland have laid out the potential impact of this neglect on the sector.

“Forth Valley College play an absolutely critical role in our local economy. They have a vital role in providing opportunity to our young people and giving them the skills they need to help grow the local economy. In Falkirk that includes the delivery of Project Willow and maximising the benefits of the energy transition.

“There is a desperate need for a new direction for Scotland’s college sector. Forth Valley College requires urgent support from the Scottish Government, and in the longer term we need to look at how we invest in the sector and reverse this decline.”

Scottish Labour Education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy added: “Scotland’s colleges play a crucial role in our communities and our economy, but years of neglect by the SNP has pushed them to crisis point. The SNP’s brutal cuts to college funding and staffing has robbed Scots of opportunities and hindered businesses.

“The SNP cannot defend its indefensible record on colleges – but Scottish Labour will stand up for this crucial sector.”