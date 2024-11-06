Optometrists inspire next generation of eye care experts in Stirling

Opticians from one of Stirling’s busiest eye clinics have been inspiring hundreds of young people to embark on a career in optometry during their latest round of school and university visits.

The team from Specsavers, which is located on Murray Place in Stirling city centre, visited pupils at McLaren High School to provide an insight into the day-to-day role of an optometrist during a STEM Careers Fayre earlier this month.

Students had the chance to try out some of the latest technology which is used to test patient’s eyesight in store, as well as gain a better understanding of how Specsavers can support them through a career in optometry.

The visit was facilitated through the organisation’s Bright Futures initiative, which aims to foster early engagement and provide pathways for young people interested in eye care.

Julie Pritchard (L) and Pauline Skea (R) are inspiring the next generation of eye care specialists in Stirling

Julie Pritchard, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Stirling, says: ‘It was wonderful to see so many pupils engaging with the technology we use and showing a real interest in how optometry can make a difference in people’s lives.

‘We’re really passionate about giving young people as many opportunities as possible to learn about the field and how rewarding a career in optometry can be, and initiatives like the Bright Futures programme allow us to do just that.’

Optometrists from the store were also invited to Stirling University at the beginning of the academic year to meet with students interested in pursuing a career in eye care.

Pauline Skea, dispensing optician director at Specsavers Stirling, adds: ‘We have a range of roles in store, which can provide valuable hands-on experience for both students and graduates interested in pursuing a career with Specsavers.

‘It was great to meet a range of students at the beginning of their university careers and were delighted to recruit a brand-new optical assistant for the store during our visit.

‘We’re dedicated to offering training and guidance to help young people build rewarding careers in optometry, no matter where their journey begins.’

Specsavers Stirling is celebrating 30 years of helping people in the city with their eye and hearing care needs.

The store is open from 9am – 5:30pm from Monday – Wednesday and on Fridays, 10am – 5:30pm on Thursdays, 9am - 5pm on Saturdays and 10am – 5pm on Sundays.

To book an appointment, call 01786 448884 or visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/stirling

Specsavers is celebrating 40 years of care this year and is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries.

The company is committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone, and also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to travel to one of its 1,000 locally owned stores.

To learn more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk