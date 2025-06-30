Local schoolgirl walks 64 miles and raises over £1,200 for scoliosis charity

Leah Masterson, a Primary 7 pupil at St Bernadette’s Primary School, has raised an incredible £1,215 for Scoliosis Support and Research by completing a 64-mile walking challenge as part of Step for Scoliosis during Scoliosis Awareness Month.

Leah was diagnosed with scoliosis—a curvature of the spine—in the summer of 2024. Due to the severity of her condition, she underwent spinal fusion surgery in October last year. After a determined recovery, Leah has gradually been rebuilding her strength and mobility.

In June, she set herself the goal of walking 64 miles—one for every degree of the spinal curve she had before surgery. Her inspiring effort not only marks a personal milestone in her recovery but also shines a light on scoliosis and the importance of early detection.

Leah has been overwhelmed by the generous support of friends, family, and the wider community, and extends her heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated and cheered her on.

Leah, aged 12

“I wanted to turn something difficult into something positive,” Leah said. “Raising awareness and helping others with scoliosis means a lot to me.”

Leah also hopes to educate others about the condition, which often develops between the ages of 10 and 14. She encourages parents and carers to look for signs such as uneven shoulders or hips, and to learn about the Adam’s Forward Bend Test—a simple screening method that can help spot scoliosis early.

Everyone at Leah’s school and in the local community is incredibly proud of her. Well done, Leah, for making every step count.

