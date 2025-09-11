Local runner swaps sneakers for shackles in spooky Stirling shopping centre sleepover

A Stirling local is set to spend the night in one of the city’s most unusual, and eerie, locations to raise vital funds for children across the world.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Watson will camp out in the Thieves’ Pot, the dark, cramped dungeon hidden beneath Thistles, shopping centre in Stirling, where prisoners were once shackled back in the mid 16th century. The daring overnight stay is part of Chris’ fundraising efforts ahead of the Tokyo Marathon 2026, with a target of securing £3,750 for Save the Children.

“I’ve got months of training runs ahead of me for the marathon, but I never imagined a night in the Thieves’ Pot would be part of the plan,” said Chris. “It’s got an atmosphere all of its own, and I doubt I’ll get much sleep knowing the history of who’s been locked up down there before me!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thieves’ Pot, sometimes described as a dank dungeon, is a rare surviving piece of Stirling’s medieval past. As part of the city’s 900th anniversary celebrations, guided tours of the wider Bastion were opened to the public, shining a light on this hidden piece of history.

Chris Watson is set to spend the night in one of the city’s most unusual, and eerie, locations to raise vital funds for children across the world.

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “We’re delighted to support Chris with his incredible fundraising efforts for Save the Children. The Bastion and Thieves’ Pot are such unique parts of Stirling’s heritage, normally visitors only get to peek in for a few minutes, so the thought of spending an entire night down there is truly remarkable. It’s fantastic to see our local history being used to inspire something so positive.”

As part of his marathon journey, Chris hopes the haunting challenge will inspire donations and shine a light on the important work of Save the Children, which supports young people in crisis across the world.

Looking ahead to the challenge, Chris said: “Running the Tokyo Marathon will be a huge challenge in itself, but spending a night in the Thieves’ Pot feels like the perfect warm-up, it’s a test of nerve rather than fitness!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With growing appetite for events in one of Stirling’s most hidden gems, and to bolster Chris’s fundraising efforts, Thistles will soon unveil details of an exclusive auction for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience inside The Bastion.

Supporters can donate to Chris’ fundraising journey here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tokyomarathon2026-chriswatson#timeline-section-marker