Jardine ‘worried’ by Bank closure in Edinburgh West
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
She fears it could leave constituents who do not use online facilities without access to banking services.
The branch closure, planned for October of this year, is the latest in a series by various banks to hit Edinburgh West in recent years, most recently Newbridge just two months ago.
Across Scotland, more than 6000 bank branches have closed since 2015.
Jardine has arranged to meet Bank of Scotland representatives to discuss steps that can be taken to mitigate the disruption caused to both customers and bank staff.
Christine Jardine said: "Yet another bank branch closure just adds to the number of constituents, particularly those with disabilities or who are elderly, who no longer feel they have the services they deserve.
"Digital exclusion is a serious issue and we must recognise that it's simply impossible for many people to switch to online banking services.
"I will be meeting leaders at Bank of Scotland in the near future to discuss this closure and how its impact can be mitigated.
"We know from other recent closures how important it is that both staff and customers are clearly informed of how they will be affected and steps taken to minimise disruption."