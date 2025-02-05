Jardine ‘deeply worried’ by Home Office failure to tackle violence against women and girls

Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West MP and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women and Equalities, has expressed concern over the publication of a National Audit Office (NAO) report which was critical of the Home Office’s response towards violence against women and girls.

The report concluded that the Home Office’s efforts have not improved outcomes for these victims, but also that they have not bettered the safety of women and girls more widely.

One in 12 women are estimated to be affected by such violence, leading to the Government’s target to halve violence against women and girls over the next decade.

Ms. Jardine worries that the information detailed in the NAO report means that the Government will not be successful in meeting this goal without a significant change in course.

She said: “Everyone in Westminster agrees that we must tackle violence against women and girls, but this report makes for grim reading.

“It will provide very little reassurance to the millions of women who have survived gendered violence that this Government is taking the threat of misogyny seriously.

“I worry that the Home Office has become complacent in the consensus we have built. If they do not re-evaluate their approach and give this violence the cross-department attention it deserves, so many women and girls will remain at risk.”