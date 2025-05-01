Jardine criticises Scottish Government for 'snub' of those affected by Supreme Court case
It was reported that Ministers have established a working group of civil servants to dissect what the ruling means in practice, including the public spaces trans people can access, such as toilets, changing rooms or hospital wards.
Campaign group For Women Scotland brought the case to the Supreme Court after the Scottish Government sought to include trans women in their definition of women eligible to take seats on public bodies.
Following the ruling, the Lib Dems’ equalities spokesperson has written to Mr Swinney after the Scottish Government appeared not to be engaging with LGBTQ+ groups in bringing forward policy changes.
Ms Jardine also insisted that women’s groups or those who run refuges and other women’s spaces should be consulted.
She said: “The SNP’s handling of this debate has left many people feeling vulnerable and confused about what this ruling means for them.
“This is a mess of the Scottish Government’s own making. They saw this issue as a chance to create another constitutional argument with Westminster, and in the process made a vulnerable group in our society the target of horrendous abuse.
“It is unacceptable that the SNP now seem happy to simply jump onto their next bandwagon and leave trans people out of the conversation.
“Ministers must hear from those affected by any changes in the law, so everyone can live their lives with dignity and respect. I hope the First Minister will agree.”