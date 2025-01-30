Jardine condemns Labour’s 'lack of focus' on Edinburgh in economic plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has criticised the UK Government’s latest plans for growth, urging Ministers to focus on growing sectors in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, announced investment in life sciences and the technology sector around Oxford and Cambridge, a third runway at Heathrow, and support for regional transport and energy businesses in northern England.

In contrast, the Chancellor’s only mention of projections in Scotland was the joint Glasgow City Region deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows Reeves’s decision just weeks after the General Election to cut millions in funding from a planned exascale computer at Edinburgh University, with potential to transform research into AI, medicine, climate change and space exploration. This is in spite of Edinburgh’s world-leading reputation in space, computing and AI research.

Christine Jardine MP at Forth Bridge

Ms Jardine is also concerned about the long-term effects of Heathrow expansion, including constraints on airspace capacity, worsening air traffic, and potential barriers to modernising UK airspace.

She hopes there will be further announcements to boost growth in Scotland’s capital.

Ms Jardine said: “As the only non-Labour MP in Edinburgh, I am bitterly disappointed by the UK Government’s continued lack of focus on our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a growing technology sector at our world-leading universities, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent transport links, Edinburgh is a fantastic place to live and work, but has once again been ignored by Labour.

“We also need more information on how the Government will proceed Heathrow expansion, and how business in Scotland can contribute to making aviation more sustainable.

“A third runway now must not disrupt vital work underway to modernise our airspace, including at other major airports like Edinburgh.

“This is another poor decision from the Government that will leave my constituents in Edinburgh West and across the city feeling short-changed. I hope they will bring forward stronger proposals for growth across the whole country soon.”