Jardine condemns Labour’s 'lack of focus' on Edinburgh in economic plans

By Christine Jardine
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 10:20 BST
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has criticised the UK Government’s latest plans for growth, urging Ministers to focus on growing sectors in Edinburgh.

This comes as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, announced investment in life sciences and the technology sector around Oxford and Cambridge, a third runway at Heathrow, and support for regional transport and energy businesses in northern England.

In contrast, the Chancellor’s only mention of projections in Scotland was the joint Glasgow City Region deal.

This follows Reeves’s decision just weeks after the General Election to cut millions in funding from a planned exascale computer at Edinburgh University, with potential to transform research into AI, medicine, climate change and space exploration. This is in spite of Edinburgh’s world-leading reputation in space, computing and AI research.

Christine Jardine MP at Forth Bridge

Ms Jardine is also concerned about the long-term effects of Heathrow expansion, including constraints on airspace capacity, worsening air traffic, and potential barriers to modernising UK airspace.

She hopes there will be further announcements to boost growth in Scotland’s capital.

Ms Jardine said: “As the only non-Labour MP in Edinburgh, I am bitterly disappointed by the UK Government’s continued lack of focus on our city.

“With a growing technology sector at our world-leading universities, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent transport links, Edinburgh is a fantastic place to live and work, but has once again been ignored by Labour.

“We also need more information on how the Government will proceed Heathrow expansion, and how business in Scotland can contribute to making aviation more sustainable.

“A third runway now must not disrupt vital work underway to modernise our airspace, including at other major airports like Edinburgh.

“This is another poor decision from the Government that will leave my constituents in Edinburgh West and across the city feeling short-changed. I hope they will bring forward stronger proposals for growth across the whole country soon.”

