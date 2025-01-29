Jardine backs compensation for 5,950 WASPI women in Edinburgh West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has backed a UK-wide bill paving the way for compensation for WASPI women.

The MP's vote in Parliament follows a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman that found 1950s-born women had suffered an injustice due to a failure to properly inform them of pension age changes.

Ms Jardine says the bill that would right a “gross injustice”, although it is unlikely to ultimately become law.

The Edinburgh West MP expressed “immense disappointment” that Conservative and Labour MPs had failed to back the Bill and promised to “keep fighting” until all WASPI women, including almost 6,000 in Edinburgh West, got the compensation and justice they were owed.

Ms Jardine said: “I am ashamed that MPs are still trying to tackle this gross injustice faced by thousands of WASPI women in Edinburgh West, because of Labour betrayal and Conservative intransigence.

“This was one of the first issues brought to me when I was first elected in 2017, and since then many women have shared their heartbreaking stories of the impact these changes had on their lives.

“Sadly, many WASPI women are now passing away without acknowledgement of the DWP's errors, the impact that they had on women’s lives, and without compensation.

“For Conservative and Labour MPs to fail to back these women is an immense disappointment. I will continue to stand up for WASPI women at every turn until they get the justice that they deserve.”