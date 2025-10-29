Euan Stainbank MP - Record bus funding can’t be a shopping list for Chinese manufacturers

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank warned that record levels of public investment in buses must not become “a shopping list for Chinese manufacturers”, calling instead for the UK Government to use upcoming transport funding to safeguard and strengthen Britain’s domestic bus industry.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Mr Stainbank highlighted the rapid growth of Chinese imports in the UK bus market, warning that a lack of industrial strategy and poor procurement practices risk undermining British manufacturers, jobs, and skills.

He also called for a dedicated debate in Parliament so that MPs representing constituencies with bus manufacturing plants — including in Falkirk, Ballymena, Scarborough, — can raise the issue directly with ministers at the Department for Transport.

Mr Stainbanksaid:“The UK bus manufacturing industry is at a critical juncture.

“In the last two years, thanks to the botched SNP ScotZEB2 scheme and undelivered promises by the previous UK Government, Chinese companies share of our bus market has jumped from just 10% to 30%. We are losing suppliers, skilled workers, and valuable local jobs — including at Alexander Dennis, which has a major presence in Scotland and supports livelihoods across my constituency.

“Record public funding for buses should be backing British buses, British workers, and British industry — not fuelling dependency on Chinese imports.

“These are not just jobs — they’re community anchors, offering salaries around 20% higher than distribution roles and support over three additional jobs in local economies for every one directly hired in manufacturing.

“If we let our domestic manufacturing base collapse, we’ll not only be importing buses — we’ll be killing our future.”

Mr Stainbank called on the Department for Transport to ensure that its forthcoming pipeline of bus orders actively supports domestic producers and to introduce stronger local content requirements to level the playing field for British manufacturers.

Watch Euan Stainbank MP’s full speech in Parliament here: https://youtu.be/hdsqJugZxaY