Emergency First Aid Skills refreshed at GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five employees at GBSS Civil Engineering Limited, Central Scotland’s leading, independently owned, provider of civil engineering & groundwork contractors, are ensuring that they have the welfare of their colleagues firmly at heart, by completing and passing an Emergency First Aid Course, organised by Forde Training Services Ltd in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the aim of training selected candidates to the required standard, as directed by the Health & Safety Executive, in the duties of an emergency first aider, the four day long course saw the participants, Aaron Cope, Stuart Angus, Jamie Wishart, Alan Ferguson, and Office Manager at the High Bonnybridge based business, Gillian Cameron, participate in theory lessons and practical demonstrations of key first aid techniques.

The comprehensive course provided a thorough rundown of first aid techniques, including resuscitation, bandaging, asphyxia, CPR, control of bleeding, circulatory failure and fractures, along with epilepsy, diabetes, hysteria, and burns & scalds. Particularly of use to employees working in the construction sector were the sections on dealing with eye irrigation, along with reactions to poisons and chemicals. The course also covered how to deal with an unconscious casualty, perhaps one who has fallen from height, and may subsequently have a spinal injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really pleased to see these five members of our team complete this challenging, not to mention very comprehensive, First Aid Course, achieving a Health & Safety Executive Approved Certification. They are fulfilling the vital roles of designated Emergency First Aiders at GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd, extremely important and valued positions. On a personal development level, they can now add these new skills to their CV’s, it’s a real achievement given the depth and breadth of the course,” said Managing Director, David Owens.

Gillian with her certificate

“As a busy civil engineering business, with lots of machinery and potential hazards all around, it’s crucial to us to have staff that can react and provide first aid in the event of any emergencies or accidents, which can occur anywhere, even in an office setting. Our first aiders can now render the initial help necessary to give a casualty treatment for sudden injury or illness, until more professional help arrives. We also have contracts all over Scotland at which we now have staff trained and proficient in the very latest techniques.”

David finished by saying: “We’d also like to thank Forde Training Services who made it easy for us to access this excellent course for our staff, as we were able to partly fund it through the Employer Network Scheme.”

Gillian Cameron, (pictured) who lives in Reddingmuirhead , Falkirk, said: “ I really enjoyed the course from start to finish. It’s good to know that myself, and my colleagues, can deal with first aid emergencies with confidence. We are all really proud of ourselves for completing this worthwhile course.”

“Everyone should embrace learning basic first aid skills if they get the opportunity.”

Further details:

www.gbss-ltd.co.uk

www.fordetraining.co.uk.