Dunblane care residents shine in Cygnet Social Care’s first-ever talent competition

Residents from a care service in Dunblane proudly took part in Cygnet Social Care’s inaugural ‘Cygnet Social Care’s Got Talent’ competition.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, September 3, at Wythenshawe Forum Hall in Manchester, celebrated the diverse abilities and talents of the people supported by Cygnet’s wide range of social care services.

Building on its reputation for delivering pioneering services and outstanding outcomes for individuals with learning disabilities and autism, Cygnet Social Care received an overwhelming response to the competition launch.

Almost 60 people from 30 services across the UK submitted entries, showcasing their unique skills and creativity.

Residents from Ranaich House shared their talents with the judges and showcased a variety of skills, including singing, dancing, poetry, and rapping.

Located on Leewood Road, Dunblane, Ranaich House is a specialist residential service for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, including mental or physical health needs.

They were joined by finalists from other Cygnet Social Care services including Long Eaton Day Service, Marion House, Willow House, Broughton Lodge, Hollyhurst, Langdale House, Lowry House, Pines, Oxley Woodhouse, The Orchards, Oakhurst Lodge, Fairways, Supported Living in Leeds, Kirkside, Broughton House and Cherry Tree House.

The competition highlighted the vital role of creative arts in empowering individuals.

From the initial entries, a total of 16 acts were shortlisted to perform at the event, with 14 performing in person and two acts joining the celebration virtually. The judges were deeply impressed by the passion and skill on display, and after a spectacular show, all the finalists were brought to the stage to a standing ovation.

Gareth Williams, CEO of Cygnet Social Care, said: “It was a privilege to witness such an inspiring display of talent and sheer joy. This event was a wonderful opportunity to bring our services together, celebrate the unique abilities of the people we support, and simply have fun. We know how important creative arts are for personal expression and well-being, and ‘Cygnet Social Care’s Got Talent’ perfectly captured that spirit.

“Congratulations to everyone who took part, including those from Ranaich House. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

The success of the event underscores Cygnet Social Care’s commitment to empowering individuals to lead happy, fulfilling lives. Preparations are already underway for the 2026 event.