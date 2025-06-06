Dave lost 1st 10.5lb and came off diabetes medication

When Dave realised that his weight was stopping him from living the life he wanted to, he knew he had to make a change. Now 1st 10.5lb lighter, Dave says he’s thrilled to have found a way to lose weight without having to give up his favourite meals and one which has improved his health.

Dave’s story backs up research showing that people with type 2 diabetes can improve their diabetes management by making healthy lifestyle changes and losing weight with Slimming World. More than half of members surveyed with type 2 diabetes, who had lost at least 10% of their body weight, said they had put the condition into remission.

Dave joined his local Slimming World group in Carron in January this year. He says: "The reason I came to Claire at Slimming World was I had been recommended by a friend who had got to her dream target weight in a relatively short period of time and looked fantastic. I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in early 2023 having previously struggled with pre-diabetes and high cholesterol for years. I had been to my doctor who had advised me to lose weight and I really paid this lip service thinking to myself that I am fit, and the gym will suffice to stay on top of this. Unfortunately this was not the case and my weight gained and my symptoms got worse. The doctors prescribed me with medication. Metformin/Statin and Asprin daily."

"In January this year I thought enough was enough and both myself and my wife decided to come along and give it a go. What's the worst that could happen. I am pleased to say that after 18 weeks following the process and coming to group (which I think is the most important part of the process. To keep me accountable & for the ongoing support) not only have I got to my dream target weight, as of this week, I have been told by the doctor to STOP taking Metformin. This was my ultimate goal and years of exercise alone wasn't enough. I realised after coming to Slimming World that it is what I was consuming and poor eating habits that fuelled the diabetes and since I discovered Food Optimising, it has given me a new relationship with food. Whilst this is great news I will still be deemed a diabetic but will continue to be monitored. I cannot therefore express my gratitude to Claire and her group enough as this has changed the way I feel/look and has improved my mental health greatly. Needless to say I am enjoying my new look receiving lots of compliments which has led me to recommend Claire's group to others."

Diabetes UK estimates that 1.3 million people are currently living with type 2 diabetes but are yet to be diagnosed.

Dr Sarah-Elizabeth Bennett, Senior Research Associate at Slimming World, says: “The improvements Dave has made to his health are incredible and our research shows many members experience similar outcomes. The study shows how 80% of the Slimming World members polled reported an improved quality of life while managing health conditions after following the weight loss support programme.”

Claire Aitkenhead, who runs groups in Carron and Larbert, says "Dave and his wife have done incredibly well. Having lost almost 4st between them they are now both Target members. They have really embraced Food Optimising and have made so many behavioural changes around the way they eat, but also around alcohol too. Dave has recently retired and they have quite the social life. Food Optimising has allowed them to continue to go out at the weekend and go on holidays, while still losing weight. They love coming to group and have shared that it's the learning and support in group that has kept them motivated and inspired to become Target members. They are both absolutely amazing and are such an inspiration, I couldn't be prouder. At our group, we’ve supported so many members to lose weight and manage type 2 diabetes – some reducing medication or even putting it into remission. Our partnership with Diabetes UK makes that support even stronger and enables us to further deepen our understanding of the challenges and misconceptions people living with diabetes face. If you’re living with type 2 diabetes or at risk, we’re here to help. Come along to one of our groups or give me a call on 07479 471157 to find out more.”

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, says: “We are proud to be working with Slimming World, supporting members who are living with diabetes, or at risk of type 2 diabetes. By combining our expertise on weight loss, long-term healthy eating and diabetes, we are committed to helping people build healthier habits and live healthier lives.”

